OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA - share capital increase registered

Oslo, Norway, 1 July 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Nordic Nanovector ASA ("NANO"), of 7 May 2020, regarding the share capital increase in relation to certain board members' exercise of RSUs.

The issuance of 18,579 new shares has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following registration, the share capital of NANO is NOK 13,232,388.40 divided into 66,161,942 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-203-926-8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

