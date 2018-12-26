Is Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OB:NOD) A Cash Cow?

If you are currently a shareholder in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OB:NOD), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I will take you through NOD’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

What is free cash flow?

Nordic Semiconductor generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

I will be analysing Nordic Semiconductor’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

The business reinvests all its cash profits as well as borrows more money, to maintain and grow the company. This leads to a negative FCF, as well as negative FCF yield, in which case is not a very useful measure.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Nordic Semiconductor?

Nordic Semiconductor’s FCF may be negative today, but is operating cash flows expected to improve in the future? Let’s examine the cash flow trend the company is anticipated to produce over time. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a low single-digit rate of 3.9%, increasing from its current levels of US$17m to US$18m. Although this seems relatively robust, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, NOD’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 19% next year, to -12% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems relatively optimistic if NOD can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess.

