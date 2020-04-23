Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OB:NOD) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OB:NOD).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Check out our latest analysis for Nordic Semiconductor

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nordic Semiconductor

Chair of the Board of Directors Birger Steen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr980k worth of shares at a price of kr39.20 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of kr57.50. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Nordic Semiconductor insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around kr48.39. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OB:NOD Recent Insider Trading April 23rd 2020 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Nordic Semiconductor Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Nordic Semiconductor over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out kr505k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Nordic Semiconductor Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nordic Semiconductor insiders own about kr169m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nordic Semiconductor Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Nordic Semiconductor. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nordic Semiconductor. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Nordic Semiconductor that deserve your attention before buying any shares.