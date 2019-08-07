Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OB:NOD): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

I've been keeping an eye on Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OB:NOD) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe NOD has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as a excellent growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Nordic Semiconductor here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

One reason why investors may be attracted to NOD is its explosive triple-digit earnings growth potential in the near future. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by an outstanding revenue growth of 58% over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. NOD is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that NOD manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. NOD currently has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. NOD has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

OB:NOD Past and Future Earnings, August 7th 2019

