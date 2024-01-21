Nordic Valley reopens to public after fire destroyed lodge
Earlier this week, a beloved ski resort in northern Utah had to close after the lodge caught on fire. But they are now slowly getting back on their feet and are up and running again.
Earlier this week, a beloved ski resort in northern Utah had to close after the lodge caught on fire. But they are now slowly getting back on their feet and are up and running again.
The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
As I write this, snow's gracing New York City — an increasingly rare treat thanks to our changing climate. After all, one of the promises of headsets like the Vision Pro is that they transport the wearer away from the stresses of everyday life to more optimistic realities -- at least for a spell. Brian went hands on with the Vision Pro this week.
'Saved my tires': 45,000+ fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
This week in AI, OpenAI signed up its first higher education customer: Arizona State University. ASU will collaborate with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, to the university’s researchers, staff and faculty -- running an open challenge in February to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT. The OpenAI-ASU deal illustrates the shifting opinions around AI in education as the tech advances faster than curriculums can keep up.
This week's TMA focuses on some big tech launches. First, Samsung started 2024 early with its flagship smartphone series. Sure, they look like last year's phones again, but that's offset with a barrage of AI tricks and features that you can't find on any other smartphone. And isn't that the point of getting a new phone?
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
These doctor-developed, gel- and oil-infused socks help heal foot pain overnight.
If it seems like the Australian actor is everywhere these days, it's because he is.
"Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." returned with season premieres this week.
These so-called "why girls" are still not over a scene from "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
A fan raved: 'No difference in this jacket and my other jacket that I paid $200 for.' Scoop it up on sale!
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for at a substantial discount.
Plus, score big savings on winter storm essentials and cozy snow-day finds.
Tech stocks helped lead the benchmark S&P 500 to its first record close in over two years on Friday.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
Are you having a "puppy love cinnamon evening" or a "mom rock post-grunge morning?" Spotify daylist will let you know.
The Astros are adding to their bullpen the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons.