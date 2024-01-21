Nordic Valley Ski Resort reopens following devastating fire

EDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Nordic Valley Ski Resort reopened Saturday following a fire that destroyed a restaurant, ticketing offices, and business offices last week.

While resort officials said they are “stoked to have you back on the mountain,” they remind guests that resources will be limited as they navigate back to normal operations.

Right now, the resort is requiring guests to purchase their tickets online ahead of time, as it does not have the ability to sell lift tickets onsite.

Additionally, resort officials said lessons and rentals are currently unavailable until they can get infrastructure to operate again.

Outside food trucks will reportedly be available at the resort daily.

“Our team has worked tirelessly the last couple of days to make this possible,” the resort posted on social media.

On Jan. 15, a barn at the resort caught fire. By the time firefighters arrived, flames were already coming through the sides of the barn and moving into the roof. That barn had been around for more than 50 years, according to resort officials, and was a “central part of Nordic Valley.”

“What could have been an incredibly dark day was soon transformed by the overwhelming love and support pouring in from this community,” the resort posted on social media.

