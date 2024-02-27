Nordonia Hills schools asking for additional funding, 3 other districts seek renewals

Several Summit County school districts have levies on the March primary ballot.

Nordonia Hills is asking for increased funding, while Green and Manchester are seeking renewals of existing levies and the Woodridge is asking for a renewal and decrease.

Here's what you need to know:

Nordonia Hills schools seeks combination operating, permanent improvement levy

Nordonia Hills school officials are hoping voters will approve Issue 10, a 5-mill levy. Four mills would be used for operations expenses and the remaining one mill would be used for capital improvements.

How much the levy will generate : $7.351 million annually.

How long will the levy be in place : This would be a continuous levy.

How much the levy will cost property owners: $175 for each $100,000 of the county fiscal officer’s appraised value.

Issue 15 would be a slight reduction in funds collected for Woodridge renewal levy

The Woodridge Local Schools district is seeking a renewal levy, although if passed, it will mean a slight reduction — less than $600 — in how much the levy collects due to a new levy law.

"This is a renewal levy and that we are not asking for new money," said Superintendent N'ecole Ast. "The reason for the 'decrease' wording is due to the interpretation of the new levy law by the County Board of Elections requiring a rounded dollar amount, which resulted in a slight decrease compared to the original unrounded amount."

This levy will expire at the end of 2024, Ast said. The Board of Education initially wanted to continue raising the $5,271,549 that the levy generates. However, Ast said that in December, the district received a phone call stating that because of the new law, this monetary figure was incorrect.

"Based on their interpretation of the new levy laws, the amount needed to be rounded to the nearest one thousandth," Ast said.

How much the levy will generate : $5.271 million per year.

How long the levy will be in place : 10 years.

How much the levy will cost property owners: $217 for each $100,000 of the county fiscal officer’s appraised value.

Green Local Schools hope voters again greenlight levy

Green school officials are asking district voters to approve Issue 11, a 3.41-mill renewal levy.

How much the levy will generate : $4.1 million.

How long the levy will be in place : 10 years.

How much the levy will cost property owners: $119 for each $100,000 of the county fiscal officer’s appraised value.

Manchester Local Schools hope to continue to collect on levy

Manchester school officials have a 6.9-mill renewal levy which will be seen as Issue 12 on the primary ballot.

How much the levy will generate : $1.142 annually.

How long the levy will be in place : Five years.

How much the levy will cost property owners: $82 for each $100,000 of the county fiscal officer’s appraised value.

When are the polls open for the March primary?

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

For details, call 330-643-5200 or visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/summit

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: These 4 Summit County schools have levies on the primary ballot