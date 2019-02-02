Is Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Potentially Undervalued?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), which is in the machinery business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nordson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Nordson worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$130 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 30.09% compared to my intrinsic value of $99.65. This means that the opportunity to buy Nordson at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Nordson’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Nordson look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 10% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Nordson. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? NDSN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe NDSN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NDSN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NDSN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Nordson. You can find everything you need to know about Nordson in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Nordson, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

