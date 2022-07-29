Nordstern Capital: “We Expect Higher Sales Volumes, Sales Prices, and Record Income for ARCH”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Nordstern Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its 2022 second-quarter letter, the fund highlighted that they continue to believe they're well positioned for the storm or for the eventual sunshine as well, given the market exuberance, recession risk, rising interest rates, and inflation, all of which seem to be materializing. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Nordstern Capital mentioned Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1969, Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is a St. Louis, Missouri-based coal mining company with a $1.9 billion market capitalization. Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) delivered a 40.81% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 87.86%. The stock closed at $128.59 per share on July 28, 2022.

Here is what Nordstern Capital has to say about Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"'It's atypical for a company with our cash-generating capabilities to have such modest cash requirements' - Paul Lang, CEO Arch Resources Inc

This statement sounds like it came from a mature capital-light software giant. However, those are the words of the CEO of an American coal mine operator trading at 2-times free cashflow with a 25% forward dividend yield and a massive share buyback program. Not everything is rosy in coal investor land. ARCH struggles with persistent rail and shipping issues. In the first quarter ARCH only sold about 16% of the met coal tonnage that management expects to sell throughout 2022. The company received only 60% of the required train capacity. Management cited inadequate rail service as the single biggest challenge. However, ARCH delivered record quarterly net income regardless..." (Click here to see the full text)

mining
mining

artyom-korshunov-NWByxwVN-J0-unsplash

Our calculations show that Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) was in 45 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 40 funds in the previous quarter. Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) delivered a -23.93% return in the past 3 months.

In May 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting S

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • Apple earnings can be summed up in one word

    Apple Inc.'s iPhone business looks to be a portrait of resilience, according to numerous analysts, as the company indicated late Thursday that macroeconomic pressures had yet to dampen demand for its devices.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • Which Intel CEO is to blame for the current woes? Or is it actually AMD’s CEO?

    The real problem with Intel's data-center business might not be the travails of ex-CEO Brian Krzanich, or the inability of CEO Pat Gelsinger to get Intel back on track quickly; it may be the success of AMD.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • Rivian Was Responsible for Amazon’s Loss. The Market Was Ready This Time.

    Amazon took another charge for the declining value of its Rivian Automotive holdings in the second quarter.

  • Meta: Deeply Undervalued After Earnings Bloodbath

    The stock plummeted by 7% on recent earnings results and is down 58% from all-time highs

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Mark Zuckerberg: “Many Teams Are Going to Shrink” at Meta Amid Revenue Decline

    Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported $28.8 billion in second-quarter revenue, falling within its projections of reaching $28 billion–$30 billion for the quarter but representing a roughly 1 percent decline in revenue year over year. The company also saw net income fall by 36 percent, landing at $6.7 billion for the second […]

  • Stock market’s post-Fed bounce is a ‘trap,’ warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Don't buy into the stock market's big bounce after Wednesday's Fed decision, says one of Wall Street's biggest bears.

  • 10 Medical Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 medical marijuana stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Medical Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now. Medical Marijuana, also called medical Cannabis, is a herbal drug derived from plants of the genus Cannabis that is used as part of the […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 10 Buys in July

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 10 buys in July. If you want to see more stocks that Cathie Wood bought this month, click Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Buys in July. In the beginning of July, Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management admitted that while her predictions about inflation were wrong, the US […]