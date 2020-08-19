Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Preview deals on beauty, fashion and more

While summer feels different this year, one thing that remains the same is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

It's one of the biggest, if not the biggest, sales events of the year from the retailer. Starting today, shoppers will be able to browse online or in stores.

This year's sale is loaded up with some of the best offerings in beauty, fashion, shoes and more.

So far, we know participating brands include Nike, Tory Burch, Dior beauty, La Mer, Topshop, Sam Edelman, Madewell, Eileen Fisher and so many more amazing labels.

This year's sale is unique from past years as it will include an expanded assortment of loungewear, activewear and cozy home items to accommodate the stay-at-home life many people have been experiencing amid the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

"While shopping may look a little different right now, one thing that isn't changing is our commitment to making this year’' Anniversary Sale a great event for our customers,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer, in a statement. "Anniversary Sale is a one-of-a-kind event, featuring new product offerings at limited time savings. We have worked to ensure selection, safety, accessibility, and convenience however customers choose to shop with us."

A few other new add-ons to this year's sale include a virtual customer event series where Nordstrom fashion and beauty experts will share their top picks and how-to advice in a new series of virtual styling events, free coffee for Nordy members and daily deals beginning Aug. 19-30. Nordstrom plans to release exclusive "Daily Deals" that will offer even bigger discounts, up to 50% off on select items.

This is the best time to start stocking up on all your faves and maybe even get a jumpstart on your fall wardrobe.

MORE: The Black in Fashion Council aims to hold companies accountable with equality index scores

Story continues

Set your calendars, as Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020 will only run through Aug. 30 -- a few days shorter than last year.

While the sale is open to everyone, if you are a Nordy Club card member, you will have access to start shopping through the sale as early as Aug. 4 depending on your status.

Scroll ahead for a few preview picks that are sure to be big steals this year.

Coach Courier Leather Convertible Bag

PHOTO: This Coach Leather Crossbody bag is is featured in Nordstrom's 2020 Anniversary Sale. (Nordstrom)

This utilitarian style bag is a great everyday bag that comes in classic neutral colors such as sienna, citron and black.

Dior Diorshow Volumizing Mascara set

PHOTO: This Dior Show Volumizing Mascara set is featured in Nordstrom's 2020 Anniversary Sale. (Nordstrom)

Snag this popular lineup of mascaras to achieve a fabulous flutter of eyelashes for the rest of this year.

Maggy London Pleated Puff Sleeve

PHOTO: This Maggy London Pleated Puff Sleeve is featured in Nordstrom's 2020 Anniversary Sale. (Nordstrom)

This beautifully printed dress is great to dress up or down and can help you transcend seasons in style.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknt Running Shoe

PHOTO: The Nike React Infinity Run is featured in Nordstrom's 2020 Anniversary Sale. (Nordstrom)

Get your sweat on with these comfy and cute pink sneaks.

Olaplex Jumbo Bond Maintenance System Set

PHOTO: This Olaplex Strengthening Protect set is featured in Nordstrom's 2020 Anniversary Sale. (Nordstrom)

Hair enthusiasts alike continue to praise this brand for its hair strengthening capabilities. Score this set on sale while you can.

T3 Midnight Blue Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer

PHOTO: T3 Cura Hair Dryer is featured in Nordstrom's 2020 Anniversary Sale. (Nordstrom)

This sleekly designed hair dryer includes three heating speeds, two speed settings, and a lock-in cool shot button allowing for ultimate customization next time you blow dry your strands. Get this hot ticket item for the low during this year's sale.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Preview deals on beauty, fashion and more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com