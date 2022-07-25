The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has beauty deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and NARS

Shop the best beauty deals available today at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Looking to give your beauty bag a makeover? The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has tons of beauty bargains on skincare, makeup and haircare must-haves. Nordstrom is one of our go-to online retailers to scoop high-end beauty essentials on a budget from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and T3. Keep reading for the best discounts available today and find out how to enjoy other exclusive shopping perks at Nordstrom, too.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale beauty deals

For perfecting your summer glow and nailing sleek warm weather hairstyles at home, Nordstrom has all your beauty shopping needs covered. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 offers Black Friday-level discounts on everything from moisturizer and mascara to hair styling tools and gift sets.

The best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Here are our top five favorite Nordstrom Anniversary beauty deals you can shop right now, including a hair product set from Olaplex and a top-rated blush duo from NARS.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide

The best makeup deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Bag big beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 with markdowns on Dior, Nars and more.

The best skincare deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Perfect your summer glow with skincare deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

The best haircare deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 for the best deals on hair products from T3, Olaplex and more.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Olaplex. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 opened to the public Friday, July 15.

Nordstrom cardholders were, however, able to get the first pick of the deals with exclusive early access to the Anniversary sale. In fact, cardholders with Influencer status or above—meaning you spend at least $500 per year at the store—were able to shop the sale starting on Saturday, July 9. Icon cardholders, or Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, were able to access the pre-sale on Wednesday, July 6 while Ambassador cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year at the store gained early access to the sale on Thursday, July 7.

In addition to getting exclusive early access to select sales, Nordstrom cardholders enjoy tons of other shopping perks—like points earned for every eligible purchase. Not a cardholder yet? If you apply today you can get a $40 bonus note to be used towards a future purchase if approved!

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is slated to end on Sunday, July 31. That means you have about one week left to shop the sale.

What should I shop for during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

This year's best beauty deals include steep discounts on makeup must-haves, haircare sets, skincare devices and hairstyling tools. The sale is the perfect time to stock up on your beauty essentials and to snag those pricy skincare devices for less. We're particularly fans of the deals on brands like Bumble and Bumble, Dior and Charlotte Tilbury, among others.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Beauty deals from NuFace, Olaplex, T3