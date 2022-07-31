The Nordstrom Anniversary sale ends tonight—shop 40+ fashion deals on Spanx, Madewell and Nike
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is ending tonight, July 31 and now's your last chance to scoop fashion finds from Spanx, Free People, Nike and more at a crazy bargain. If you want to make a style statement this summer, or prep your wardrobe for fall fashion, your closet and your wallet will love these limited-time Nordstrom deals.
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale
Among the major markdowns? Spanx’s comfy-yet-luxe faux leather leggings. Our tester says the shapewear brand's best-selling leggings “check all the boxes” when it comes to “quality, fit and style.” Score them today at Nordstrom for $64.90, a whopping $33.10 markdown.
If you're looking for a cute caryall to complete your outfits, consider the Madewell stripe strap transport tote, available for $124.99—$63.01 off the full $188 list price. Our reviewer is a fan of a version of the bestselling bag (and so are celebrities like Meghan Markle).
Whether you’re stocking up on everyday essentials or searching for statement-making styles, we’ve rounded up several ways to save at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. The deals end Sunday, July 31—so just be sure to shop fast!
The best fashion deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
Shop the top five fashion deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 for savings on cult-favorite leggings, stylish sneakers and more.
Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker for $71.99 (Save $18.01)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan for $79.90 (Save $36.10)
Eileen Fisher Sleeveless V-Neck Dress for $119.99 (Save $78.01)
Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote for $124.99 (Save $63.01)
Women's clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
From cozy pajamas to an effortless athleisure dress, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 has a slew of stylish savings in store today only.
BP. Boyfriend Plaid Button-Up Shirt for $34.99 (Save $14.01)
Treasure & Bond Ruched Slide Sleeveless Dress for $35.90 (Save $13.10)
Natori Statement Contour Underwire T-Shirt Bra for $39.90 (Save $26.10)
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas for $40.90 (Save $18.10)
Wit & Wisdom Ab-solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans for $44.99 (Save $23.01)
Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings for $49.90 (Save $29.10)
Madewell Nima Double Face Cotton Gauze Midi Dress for $71.99 (Save $36.01)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan for $79.90 (Save $36.10)
French Connection Whisper Ruffle Minidress for $89.99 (Save $58.01)
Eileen Fisher Sleeveless V-Neck Dress for $119.99 (Save $78.01)
Men's clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
Keep cool this summer with hot savings on T-shirts and shorts, or prepare for winter with deals on jackets and joggers.
Tommy John Second Skin 6-Inch Boxer Briefs for $24.90 (Save $11.10)
Nordstrom 4-Pack Regular Fit Supima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirts for $29.90 (Save $15.10)
Adidas Originals Adicolor Essentials Recycled Polyester Shorts for $29.99 (Save $10.01)
Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers for $35.90 (Save $23.10)
Polo Ralph Lauren 5-Pack Crewneck Undershirts for $39.99 (Save $19.51)
Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt for $45.99 (Save $19.01)
Adidas Golf Recycled Polyester Half-Zip Pullover for $48.99 (Save $16.01)
TravisMathew Carlsbad Performance Shorts for $49.99 (Save $29.96)
Ugg Westley Stretch Cotton Fleece Lounge Joggers for $58.90 (Save $28.10)
Vince Men's Stripe Crewneck T-Shirt for $59.99 (Save $35.01)
Peter Millar Salem High Drape Performance Shorts for $64.90 (Save $33.10)
David Donahue Trim Fit Cotton Dress Shirt for $99.90 (Save $55.10)
Shoe and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
Top off your look (and your Nordstrom cart) with deals on designer bags, shoes and sunglasses.
Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses for $36.99 (Save $18.01)
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker from $67.99 (Save $20.01 to $22.01)
Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot for $69.90 (Save $30.05)
Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker for $71.99 (Save $18.01)
Free People New Frontier Chelsea Boot for $109.99 (Save $58.01)
Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote for $124.99 (Save $63.01)
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale ends tonight, July 31. Shop fast—there's just a few hours left to scoop the best discounts on fashion, beauty and home essentials.
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Olaplex. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 opened to the public on Friday, July 15.
Select Nordstrom cardholders, however, were able to access the sale early. Icon cardholders, or Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, were able to access the pre-sale on Wednesday, July 6 while Ambassador and Influencer cardholders gained early access to the sale on Thursday, July 7 and Saturday, July 9, respectively. Nordstrom cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year at the store are considered Ambassadors and those who spend between $500 and $5,000 have Influencer status.
In addition to getting early access to select Nordstrom sales, store cardholders also enjoys tons of other shopping perks—like points earned for qualifying purchases. If you're not a cardholder yet, you can apply today to get a $40 bonus note to use towards your next Nordstrom purchase.
Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card
What should I shop for during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale regularly includes savings on top fashion brands, and this year is no exception. With deals on customer-favorite brands like Eileen Fisher, Free People, Alo Yoga and more you can score major savings on everything from activewear to business casual looks. The Anniversary sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your closet on a budget and shop massive markdowns on fall wardrobe essentials.
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale
