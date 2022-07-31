The Nordstrom Anniversary sale ends tonight—shop 40+ fashion deals on Spanx, Madewell and Nike

Shop the final hours of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 for big savings on dresses, jackets, shoes and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is ending tonight, July 31 and now's your last chance to scoop fashion finds from Spanx, Free People, Nike and more at a crazy bargain. If you want to make a style statement this summer, or prep your wardrobe for fall fashion, your closet and your wallet will love these limited-time Nordstrom deals.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Among the major markdowns? Spanx’s comfy-yet-luxe faux leather leggings. Our tester says the shapewear brand's best-selling leggings “check all the boxes” when it comes to “quality, fit and style.” Score them today at Nordstrom for $64.90, a whopping $33.10 markdown.

If you're looking for a cute caryall to complete your outfits, consider the Madewell stripe strap transport tote, available for $124.99—$63.01 off the full $188 list price. Our reviewer is a fan of a version of the bestselling bag (and so are celebrities like Meghan Markle).

►Ending soon: Shop the 100+ best last-minute deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

►Samsung is launching a new Bespoke laundry line: Here's what you need to know

►Back-to-school sales: 55+ best sales to shop at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Whether you’re stocking up on everyday essentials or searching for statement-making styles, we’ve rounded up several ways to save at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. The deals end Sunday, July 31—so just be sure to shop fast!

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide

Story continues

The best fashion deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Shop the top five fashion deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 for savings on cult-favorite leggings, stylish sneakers and more.

Women's clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Thanks (or should we say Spanx?) to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can save on items like the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings.

From cozy pajamas to an effortless athleisure dress, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 has a slew of stylish savings in store today only.

Men's clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Stock up on essentials during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Keep cool this summer with hot savings on T-shirts and shorts, or prepare for winter with deals on jackets and joggers.

Shoe and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Step up your style with savings on footwear and accessories at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Top off your look (and your Nordstrom cart) with deals on designer bags, shoes and sunglasses.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

Head to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale to scoop the best fashion deals on clothing, shoes and accessories while you still can.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale ends tonight, July 31. Shop fast—there's just a few hours left to scoop the best discounts on fashion, beauty and home essentials.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Olaplex. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 opened to the public on Friday, July 15.

Select Nordstrom cardholders, however, were able to access the sale early. Icon cardholders, or Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, were able to access the pre-sale on Wednesday, July 6 while Ambassador and Influencer cardholders gained early access to the sale on Thursday, July 7 and Saturday, July 9, respectively. Nordstrom cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year at the store are considered Ambassadors and those who spend between $500 and $5,000 have Influencer status.

In addition to getting early access to select Nordstrom sales, store cardholders also enjoys tons of other shopping perks—like points earned for qualifying purchases. If you're not a cardholder yet, you can apply today to get a $40 bonus note to use towards your next Nordstrom purchase.

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

What should I shop for during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale regularly includes savings on top fashion brands, and this year is no exception. With deals on customer-favorite brands like Eileen Fisher, Free People, Alo Yoga and more you can score major savings on everything from activewear to business casual looks. The Anniversary sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your closet on a budget and shop massive markdowns on fall wardrobe essentials.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Final hours to shop 40+ fashion deals