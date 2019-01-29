Nordstrom Is Closing More Stores in 2019

Over the past few years, as mall traffic has declined and consumers have become more comfortable with e-commerce, department store operators have closed hundreds of stores.

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has been less aggressive in this respect than most of its larger, lower-end rivals. It is even opening two new full-line stores later this year: a flagship women's store in Manhattan and its first location in wealthy Fairfield County, Connecticut.

That said, Nordstrom is shrinking its store fleet, too -- albeit slowly. After closing one full-line store at the beginning of 2019, the upscale retailer announced last week that it will shutter two more locations in early April.

Nordstrom continues to pare its store base

Nordstrom has been closing about two stores per year recently. While all of its stores produce positive cash flow, it has been exiting locations in underperforming malls, especially if they would need major investments to meet Nordstrom's lofty brand standards. Additionally, in some cases, the company's store closing decisions have been shaped by particular locations' proximity to higher-performing Nordstrom stores.

For example, in early 2015, Nordstrom closed two of its five stores in the Portland, Oregon, metro area. Two locations in Southern California -- where Nordstrom has numerous stores -- followed in mid-2016 and early 2017. Nordstrom also closed a store in the Washington, D.C., suburbs in mid-2017 and one in Salem, Oregon, in early 2018.

Several months ago, Nordstrom announced that it would close its store at Providence Place in early January. While this was the company's only location in Rhode Island, the Providence Place mall has been struggling for years. Furthermore, one of Nordstrom's Boston-area stores is just a 45-minute drive away. Between that location and its popular e-commerce site, Nordstrom hopes to keep serving many of the customers who previously frequented the Providence store.

Last Wednesday, Nordstrom publicized two more upcoming store closures. The stores at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia, and the Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, Florida, will be shuttered in early April.

