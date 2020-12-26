The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale has arrived with deals galore—shop our top picks
Christmas may have come and gone, but for fashion lovers, the celebration’s only just begun! That’s because Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale has arrived in all its style-loving glory, bringing with it all the discounts you could ever hope for on winter-ready apparel, including puffer jackets, boots, cozy sweaters and more.
Through Sunday, January 3, shoppers can save more than 40% on just about everything on the site, with brands ranging from Tory Burch and Longchamp to The North Face, Nike and adidas.
What is the Half Yearly Sale?
The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is one of Nordstrom's biggest shopping events of the year that happens but twice annually—typically once in the spring and once in the winter. During this event, top-rated apparel and home goods are hugely discounted across the site for women, men and children, meaning you can save a bundle, just in time for the season at hand.
The best deals to shop from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Whether you've got a gift card to use up or you're looking to pick up the items you didn't find under the tree this year, you're bound to find something you like during this massive savings event. To help you do so, we've rounded up all the best discounts from the sale, doing price checks of each and every one to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck.
A few standouts from this year's event? These women's Nike Internationalist SE sneakers, which drop by 33% from $100 to $67, or this Nordstrom zip puffer coat, which drops from $49.90 to just under $40. The shoes, which feature a retro design, have a removable insole and a cushioned footbed that's earned them high marks from Nordstrom shoppers. The coat, meanwhile, which comes in five bold florescent colors or a more neutral black, is made from 100% recycled polyester, so you can keep warm while reducing your carbon footprint.
Below, find our top picks from the sale across every category.
Women's
Get the Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack of Adult Masks for $15 (Save $10)
Get the Gorjana Brielle Beaded Bracelets for $19.20 (Save $28.80)
Get the Tory Burch Wedge Flip Flops for $40.80 (Save $27.20)
Get the Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater for $48.90 (Save $48.90)
Get the Free People Found My Friend Bouclé Pullover for $49.90 (Save $28.10)
Get the Topshop Frieda Faux Fur Jacket for $62.50 (Save $62.50)
Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Mini Backpack for $79 (Save $46)
Get the The North Face Westoak City Coat for $89.40 (Save $59.60)
Get the The North Face Rissy 2 Hooded Raincoat for $90 (Save $30)
Get the Slip for Beauty Sleep Pillowcase and Eye Mask Set for $91.50 (Save $30.50)
Get the The North Face Westborough Insulated Quilted Jacket for $104.25 (Save $34.75)
Get the UGG Lorna Waterproof Boots for $113.40 (Save $76.55)
Get the UGG Classic Femme Wedge Boots for $119.98 (Save $59.97)
Get the The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Parka for $214.40 (Save $105.60)
Men's
Get the Nordstrom Men’s Fam Jam Microfleece Pajama Bottoms for $17.40 (Save $11.60)
Get the Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt for $35.70 ( Save $23.80)
Get the adidas Originals Primeblue Superstar Track Jacket for $45 (Save $30)
Get the Nike Blazer Low Leather Sneaker for $50.25 (Save $24.75)
Get the Peter Millar Comfort Interlock Quarter-Zip Pullover for $81 (Save $54)
Get the Marc New York Water-Resistant Puffer Coat for $99.90 (Save $95.10)
Get the The North Face Men's Ballham 500-Fill Power-Down Jacket for $200.33 (Save $98.67)
Get the L.L. Bean Genuine Shearling-Lined Boot for $171.75 (Save $57.25)
Kids
Get the Tucker + Tate Fuzzy Pocket Sweater Dress for $21 (Save $14)
Get the adidas Gazelle Sneaker for $38.50 (Save $16.50)
Get the Sperry Kids' Saltwater Duck Boots for $42 (Save $28)
Get the Silver Cross Coast Stroller and Bassinet Set for $649.99 (Save $350)
Home
Get the Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide-Mouth Bottle for $37.46 (Save $12.49)
Get the Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket from $109.90 (Save $37.10 to $47.10)
Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: Save up to 40% on winter apparel and goods