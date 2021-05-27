The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale just went live: Here are 29 of the best deals

Here are all the best deals from Nordstrom's half-yearly sale.

We’re almost halfway through the year (can you believe it?) and Nordstrom, for one, is ready to celebrate. In fact, the retailer just launched its mega-popular Half-Yearly Sale—a monstrous annual savings event with markdowns available for as high as 50%.

Through Sunday, June 6, you can shop this sale to get a wide variety of men’s and women’s apparel at incredible discounts, just in time for summer. And that’s not all: There are also discounts available on home goods and kidswear, tool.

One great pick is this Zella Post Studio dress, which is now reduced from $59 to $35.40 in the black and Gray Heather colors, saving you 40%. (Note that you can also get it at regular price in the Gray Stone shade). This adorable frock has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from Nordstrom shoppers, with many complimenting the flattering fit and its ruched drawstring detail. They also liked the soft modal-spandex fabric, which kept them feeling comfy all day long. Whether you’re looking for a casual dress to wear at the beach or the perfect outfit for brunch with your friends, this option can do it all.

Wear this comfy dress to the beach or dress it up for an evening dinner.

For men, there's this Adidas Sportswear 3-Stripes performance track jacket, which is down to $42 from its initial price of $70, grabbing you $28 in savings. Nordstrom buyers gave it a It’s got a 4.7-star rating from who loved this item for the pop of orange on its collar, which perfectly offsets the otherwise all-black look. It’s also made from moisture-wicking fabric, which should keep you dry as you hit the gym or take on your morning run. You’ve even got front zip pockets to store your cash or smartphone while you jog.

You'll also get free delivery and returns, so you can easily upgrade your wardrobe with the cutest styles.

The best deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

This jacket is designed to keep you feeling cozy on those final chilly spring nights.

This athletic jacket features a fun pop of color at the collar.

This mug will keep your beverages piping hot as you go about your day.

