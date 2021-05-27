The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale just went live: Here are 29 of the best deals

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·2 min read
Here are all the best deals from Nordstrom&#39;s half-yearly sale.
Here are all the best deals from Nordstrom's half-yearly sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We’re almost halfway through the year (can you believe it?) and Nordstrom, for one, is ready to celebrate. In fact, the retailer just launched its mega-popular Half-Yearly Sale—a monstrous annual savings event with markdowns available for as high as 50%.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Through Sunday, June 6, you can shop this sale to get a wide variety of men’s and women’s apparel at incredible discounts, just in time for summer. And that’s not all: There are also discounts available on home goods and kidswear, tool.

One great pick is this Zella Post Studio dress, which is now reduced from $59 to $35.40 in the black and Gray Heather colors, saving you 40%. (Note that you can also get it at regular price in the Gray Stone shade). This adorable frock has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from Nordstrom shoppers, with many complimenting the flattering fit and its ruched drawstring detail. They also liked the soft modal-spandex fabric, which kept them feeling comfy all day long. Whether you’re looking for a casual dress to wear at the beach or the perfect outfit for brunch with your friends, this option can do it all.

Wear this comfy dress to the beach or dress it up for an evening dinner.
Wear this comfy dress to the beach or dress it up for an evening dinner.

For men, there's this Adidas Sportswear 3-Stripes performance track jacket, which is down to $42 from its initial price of $70, grabbing you $28 in savings. Nordstrom buyers gave it a It’s got a 4.7-star rating from who loved this item for the pop of orange on its collar, which perfectly offsets the otherwise all-black look. It’s also made from moisture-wicking fabric, which should keep you dry as you hit the gym or take on your morning run. You’ve even got front zip pockets to store your cash or smartphone while you jog.

Keep on scrolling for the rest of our favorites and update your wardrobe for the changing seasons. You’ll also get free delivery and returns, so you can easily upgrade your wardrobe with the cutest styles.

The best deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Women

This jacket is designed to keep you feeling cozy on those final chilly spring nights.
This jacket is designed to keep you feeling cozy on those final chilly spring nights.

Men

This athletic jacket features a fun pop of color at the collar.
This athletic jacket features a fun pop of color at the collar.

Home

This mug will keep your beverages piping hot as you go about your day.
This mug will keep your beverages piping hot as you go about your day.

Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Save up to 50% on clothes and home goods now

Recommended Stories

  • Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale is finally here— shop 11 of the best fashion deals now

    Running from May 26 through June 6, you can save up to 50% during Nordstrom's massive sale.

  • Billboard Music Awards on NBC Sink to New Lows in Ratings and Total Viewers

    Sunday night brought a lot of season finales to broadcast television and the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) back to May on NBC. While the end-of-weekend awards show sure worked out for The Weeknd, these Billboard awards did very little for their host network. The 2021 BBMAs settled for a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. Those are new lows for the annual special. In the key demo, NBC’s Billboard awards from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ranked second in primetime to ABC’s “American Idol” season finale. The awards show was third in overall audience size. Last year’s Billboard Awards were delayed until October, when they sunk 62% from the 2019 special in key-demo ratings (with a 0.8) and 55% in overall viewers (3.6 million), according to preliminary data. At the time, those were a new all-time low — and by quite a bit. Of course, the BBMAs are not the only awards show that more than halved its year-to-year viewership during the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a delay at Nielsen, we did not get Sunday’s (reliable) ratings until Tuesday morning. CBS and ABC tied for first place in ratings among adults 18-49 on...Read original story Billboard Music Awards on NBC Sink to New Lows in Ratings and Total Viewers At TheWrap

  • 14 Mental Health Resources for the BIPOC Community

    Here are helpful ways to find support and make your mental wellbeing a top priority.

  • Memorial Day 2021: The best deals to shop from the blowout Overstock holiday sale

    For Memorial Day 2021, Overstock is hosting a huge blowout sale, with amazing discounts on everything from kitchen storage carts to patio furniture.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Seth Meyers on Trump’s Evasion of Consequences: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’

    NBCSeth Meyers on Wednesday reacted to the recent news that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has convened a grand jury to consider issuing indictments in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.Meyers began by drawing a throughline from this case to all the other figures in Trump’s orbit who ended up in trouble with the law.“It’s just basic logic that if you’re surrounded at all times by that many criminals, there’s a solid chance you’re also a criminal,” Meyers said. He then likened Trump’s situation to that of the frontman of a band denying that he’s actually in a band.Still, Meyers said he wouldn’t be surprised if the ex-president emerges relatively unscathed.“Trump always manages to wriggle out of a jam,” the late-night host said. “He’s like the David Blaine of crime. If he ever goes to trial, he’ll just regurgitate a frog that has ‘Not Guilty’ written on its back. If the feds ever come for him, he’ll hide out in a glass box over the [River] Thames.”But if Trump himself may end up OK, that might not be the case for his family.Meyers said he would “totally believe” it if this investigation caused Trump to throw those close to him under the bus. “You think he named his eldest son after himself for sentimental reasons?” Meyers asked. “He did it so there would be a second Donald Trump to pin the blame on.”Commentators have also been discussing the likelihood that Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will flip on Trump.“I’m guessing when you work for Trump, you start thinking about flipping as soon as you get the gig,” Meyers said. “It’s like when you’re in the middle of a job interview at Little Caesars and you’re already fantasizing about how you’re going to quit.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • The FAA is charging fines of up to $15,000 for air travelers accused of failing to wear masks and assaulting flight attendants

    Flight attendants recently told Insider the pandemic has made passengers more aggressive, due in part to resisting federal face mask laws.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Calls grow louder for Biden to evacuate Afghan allies who helped US military ahead of US withdrawal

    Afghan activists and former US national security officials are calling for vulnerable people to be evacuated.

  • 'F9' star John Cena says 'I love and respect China' after receiving backlash for calling Taiwan a country

    The 44-year-old WWE wrestler recently referred to Taiwan as a country during an interview with Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS.

  • Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards avoid prison

    Two jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself won a federal judge's approval on Tuesday to end the criminal case against them and let them avoid prison. The defendants, Michael Thomas - seen here leaving the courthouse last year - and Tova Noel had been accused of falling asleep, shopping online and checking sports news rather than checking on Epstein every 30 minutes at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.Epstein, who had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges, was found hanging in his cell on Aug. 10, 2019. New York City's medical examiner called his death a suicide.The agreement requires Noel and Thomas to serve six months of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service.They must also cooperate with a probe by the U.S. Department of Justice's inspector general looking into the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death.The probe began under then-Attorney General William Barr, who was angered that a high-profile inmate like Epstein was able to kill himself.

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules

    The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government seeking to defend its users’ privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Delhi High Court. It is arguing that government rules regarding the traceability of messages are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • HHS secretary dismisses reports of unsanitary conditions, distressed migrant kids at massive emergency shelter

    Attorneys who’ve been able to visit migrant children at emergency shelters opened by the Biden administration told Yahoo News they are especially concerned about conditions at Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army base where thousands of kids are being housed in massive tents.

  • Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

    The neat trick her stepdad taught her might have saved her life

  • Sam Darnold’s first practice as a Panther was a restart of what he knows as a QB

    The Panthers don’t play the way Sam Darnold is used to.

  • Quadruple murder suspect found after week on the run ‘living in woods’

    ‘We had confidence that he was in our bubble and he was. He was in our bubble the whole time,’ Sheriff says of murder suspect

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’