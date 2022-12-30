Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale just dropped—save up to 60% on Free People, Zella, Nike and more

Stay styish in the new year at this Nordstrom sale with deals on jackets, jeans and beauty.

If you're looking to put your Christmas cash and holiday gift cards to use, we have good news: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale is still live with some of the steepest style savings we've seen all year. With incredible price cuts on cult-favorite brands like Free People, Zella, Tory Burch and so much more, today is an incredible day to score year-end deals at Nordstrom.

Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale

Now through Monday, January 2, you can save big across all categories at Nordstrom. With tons of clearance items already discounted by as much as 60%, this sale is the perfect time to update your closet! From boots and winter dresses to athletic attire and home décor, there’s no shortage of seasonal savings.

10 best deals at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale

The best women's shoe and clothing deals at Nordstrom

This Free People top keeps your warm in the winter and it can be yours for less than $30 at Nordstrom.

The best men's shoe and clothing deals at Nordstrom

Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale for price cuts on men's shoes and clothing from Ugg, Zella, Nike and more.

The best beauty deals at Nordstrom

Upgrade your beauty collection with this Kylie Cosmetics lip set and more on sale at Nordstrom.

The best home deals at Nordstrom

Bag bargains on car seats, cooking essentials and more today at Nordstrom.

What is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale?

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is a bi-annual shopping event with massive markdowns across all categories. During the sale, customers can shop fashion, beauty and home products from top-rated brands for some of the lowest prices of the year. While Nordstrom’s sale section already boasts impressive daily discounts, the Half-Yearly sale is a great opportunity to save even more on tons of most-wanted items.

To kick off the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale, shoppers can save an extra 25% on thousands of already-discounted items for after-Christmas savings that really add up. While the massive Nordstrom sale is set to continue through Monday, January 2,—so act fast to score the steepest savings.

When is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale?

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale is in full swing! The huge savings event kicked off Monday, December 26.

When does the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale end?

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is set to end on Monday, January 2. That means there is plenty of time to score huge price cuts on men’s and women’s clothing and home goods—just be mindful of stock shortages and shipping delays when placing your orders. We recommend shopping early to get your goods as soon as possible.

Is this the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

Nope! The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is different from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, which is set for summer 2023. Similar to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, the Half-Yearly sale boasts amazing deals across all categories including fashion, beauty and home.

What should you buy at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale?

If you want to refresh your closet or home for 2023, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale has all your shopping needs covered. We’re obsessing over the sale’s massive markdowns on winter wardrobe essentials, including snuggly and stylish sweaters, cute cold-weather dresses, trendy boots, practical pants and eye-catching accessories. No matter your style, you’ll find plenty of sales on men’s and women’s fashion.

Apart from fashion savings, Nordstrom is also dishing out deep discounts on select home items. We found stunning savings on Nuna car seats, Le Creuset baking dishes and Casper pillows.

Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale

