FILE PHOTO: The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield, Colorado, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N> said on Tuesday its comparable store sales during the crucial months of November and December rose 1.3 percent.

The department store operator also said it now expects full-year profit to be in the low end of its outlook range of $3.27 to $3.37 per share.

The company's shares fell 3 percent in extended trading.





(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)