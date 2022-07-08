Nordstrom (JWN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nordstrom (JWN) closed at $21.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 23.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Nordstrom will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Nordstrom is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.97 billion, up 8.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $15.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +191.82% and +6.33%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nordstrom should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nordstrom currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nordstrom is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.33.

Story continues

It is also worth noting that JWN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JWN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.