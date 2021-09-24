Nordstrom Rack has the fall fashions you need—and they're up to 65% off today

Nordstrom's flash sale has steep markdowns on back-to-work fall fashions.

Hoping to outfit your wardrobe with plenty of pretty and functional back-to-work outfits? Nordstrom Rack is here to help. For a limited time, the discount luxury retail chain is hosting its Flash Event—and trust us, with up to 65% off select items, you don’t want to miss it!

So, what’s on sale? Shoppers can enjoy big discounts women’s workwear, women’s dress clothes, men's dress, men's workwear and kid’s clothing. If you want to score these deals, however, you’ll have to act fast, as the sale ends soon.

This cozy cardigan has a hood to keep you warm and stylish all fall long.

Since the clock is ticking, we’re here to get you in the shopping (and searching) spirit. Need a new cardigan that works as well for work as it does for afternoons at the winery? The Joseph A. hooded long cardigan sweater coat, which is currently marked down to $29.97 from $88 (that's 65% off!) is a great option. It’s sold in six plaid colorways and can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, with deep pockets, you’ll always have somewhere to put your phone.

If, on the other hand (er, foot), you’re looking for fall-forward shoes, take a peek at the Franco Sarto Charles patent derby oxfords, currently on sale for $69.97 in black, down from $89 (making them 21% off) and for $49.97 (or 43% off!) in navy or burgundy. The patent lace-ups have a chunky sole, giving them an edgier flair. Wear them to work or out after with friends—either way, they’re bound to turn heads.

Now that your interest is officially piqued, get shopping—these deals won't last.

