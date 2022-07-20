Nordstrom Rack just dropped a huge 25% off sale for cardholders—save on Levi's, Calvin Klein and Nike

Save an extra 25% on clothing, shoes and more right now at Nordstrom Rack.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is in full swing and Nordstrom Rack is getting in on the fun with its own lineup of epic style savings. Right now, Nordstrom cardholders can get exclusive access to discounts on Calvin Klein, Zella and Tommy Hilfiger during the Clear the Rack sale.

While the Clear the Rack sale doesn't officially open to the public until 12:00 a.m. EST tonight, July 20, Nordy Club members can already score early savings across all categories. During the sale, you can save an extra 25% on hundreds of already discounted pieces for men and women. Nordstrom Rack is on our list of go-to places to shop for affordable and stylish clothing, shoes and accessories and this sale is the best opportunity to save even more on must-have items.

We rounded up everything you need to know to stretch your dollar on trendy closet essentials right now—keep scrolling for the savings!

Women's clothing deals at Nordstrom Rack

Shop price cuts on Levi's and Calvin Klein today at Nordstrom Rack.

Men's clothing deals at Nordstrom Rack

Head to Nordstrom Rack for huge markdowns on Brooks Brothers, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

What is Nordstrom Rack?

Nordstrom Rack is part of Nordstrom's family of stores. The retailer offers an extensive selection of top-tier brands at incredible discounts—often up to 70% off retail value. Nordstrom Rack offers a similar, although not identical, product lineup as Nordstrom with deals on men's and women's fashion, beauty essentials, home goods and more.

Does Nordstrom Rack participate in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

Nordstrom Rack items are not included in the annual Nordstrom Anniversary sale—which is going on right now through Sunday, July 31. Nordstrom Rack is, however, offering its own lineup of can't-beat sales during the Clear the Rack sale. While the public portion of the sale doesn't kick off until midnight tonight, July 20, Nordstrom cardholders can already shop stellar markdowns across all categories right now.

Meanwhile, if you don't want to wait for the Clear the Rack sale to open to the public, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is live for all shoppers right now and we rounded up the best deals to shop today.

When is the Clear the Rack sale at Nordstrom Rack?

The Clear the Rack sale officially starts at 12:00 a.m. EST tonight, July 20. Nordy Club members can, however, already shop the online deals right now. The sale is slated to continue through Sunday, July 24.

Can you return Nordstrom items to Nordstrom Rack?

Yes! You can return any eligible Nordstrom item at Nordstrom Rack—and it works the other way around too. That means, whether you're shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary sale or the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale, you have plenty of convenient return options for qualifying purchases.

Can you use Nordstrom gift cards at Nordstrom Rack?

If you have any Nordstrom gift cards laying around, it's your lucky day! Nordstrom gift cards can be used for any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack purchase made in the U.S. Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack gift cards do not expire, so you can easily use them for your online or in-store purchase.

Is Nordstrom Rack legit?

Nordstrom Rack is absolutely legit! You'll find the same high-quality items and popular brands at Nordstrom Rack than you will at Nordstrom. The retailer has an easy-to-use online storefront to make shopping a breeze and boasts some of the best prices on cult-favorite brands, like Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Calvin Klein and Eileen Fisher.

