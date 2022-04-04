Nordstrom Resets Senior Roles in Wake of Retirements

Nordstrom Inc., creating two new senior-level roles, has elevated Jamie Nordstrom to chief stores officer and Ken Worzel to chief customer officer.

The changes were triggered by the planned retirements of two Nordstrom veterans: Scott Meden, chief marketing officer, and Geevy S.K. Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack.

“This new leadership structure is reflective of a natural evolution that comes directly from our focus to serve customers better across all channels and banners.” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc. “It also leverages the experience of two very talented leaders, Ken Worzel and Jamie Nordstrom.”

As chief stores officer, Jamie Nordstrom will now oversee operations for Nordstrom Rack, the off-price division, while maintaining his responsibilities as president of Nordstrom stores, a role he has held since 2014. He has served in leadership positions across several areas of the business, including merchandising, store operations, nordstrom.com and nordstromrack.com. The Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. operates a total of more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local locations.

“In his new role, he will focus on aligning the company’s store experience and operational execution with its merchandising and supply chain functions,” the company indicated in its announcement Monday. “Nordstrom will be supported by an expanded team of senior leaders with significant off-price retail experience and will report to Pete Nordstrom,” Nordstrom Inc. president and chief brand officer. Jamie Nordstrom is the cousin of brothers Erik and Pete Nordstrom.

As chief customer officer, Worzel will be responsible for customer strategy across all touch points and will oversee the company’s digital platforms, including e-commerce, digital operations, marketing, credit and the Nordy Club loyalty program. Since 2019, Worzel has served as chief operating officer. Previously he was executive vice president, strategy and development, and chief digital officer. During his tenure, Worzel has overseen significant growth of Nordstrom’s digital businesses, which increased to 42 percent of total sales in fiscal year 2021, and has been the architect of the company’s Closer to You long-term strategy which was disclosed in February 2021. Worzel will continue to report to Erik Nordstrom.

The Closer to You agenda calls out the Rack off-price chain, the market strategy, and digital sales as Nordstrom’s biggest growth opportunities for the future. The Closer to You game plan also includes adopting personalization “at scale” and creating a “unified view” of the customer and the inventory across selling channels. The market strategy entails leveraging the physical assets of Nordstrom’s full-line department stores, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local to increase services, conveniences and merchandise choices, and speed deliveries.

Nordstrom is seeking a new chief marketing officer to succeed Meden. That person will report to Worzel.

According to Nordstrom, centralizing the customer strategy under one leader and consolidating responsibility for store operations across Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack “will better align operational oversight with the company’s Closer to You strategy, which remains focused on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.”

The 59-year-old Meden is a 37-year veteran of Nordstrom. He joined Nordstrom in November of 1985 at the Rack store in Bellevue, Wash. and shortly thereafter moved into a selling role in the BP shoe department in the Nordstrom full-line store in Bellevue. He moved to a regional merchandise manager role in 1990, and following several years as a merchant, became president of Nordstrom Rack in 2006. In 2010 he became evp and gmm of the shoe division, and six years later became CMO.

He’s credited with “driving meaningful growth and value creation” as general merchandising manager of shoes, president of Nordstrom Rack and most recently as CMO.

Thomas, who is 57, spent 39 years working at Nordstrom. He joined Nordstrom in June 1983 as a salesperson in the Lacey, Wash. Place II store.

He’s been president of Nordstrom Rack since January 2018 and previously served as chief innovation officer from January 2017 to January 2018. From, 2010 to 2017, he was executive vice president of the corporation and president of Nordstrom Rack. Thomas oversaw the growth of the off-price division’s sales from about $1.4 billion to $4.8 billion and the opening of 180 Rack locations.

From 2001 to 2010 he was executive vice president and south regional manager and earlier served in a variety of merchandise strategy, store and regional management positions at the company.

“We want to thank Scott and Geevy for their tremendous contributions to our company, our employees and our customers,” said Pete Nordstrom. “Scott has been a selfless leader who always put our customers and our people at the center of everything we do. Geevy has been a dynamic force and helped create the close-knit culture for which Nordstrom is known. Few leaders have made such a meaningful impact on so many distinct aspects of our business. We’re a better company because of their leadership and are grateful for their many years of outstanding service.”