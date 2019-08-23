Nordstrom Stock Soars 16% Despite Mixed Earnings Report

On Wednesday afternoon, Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) reported a third consecutive quarter of slowing sales trends. This marked an abrupt turnaround from the solid growth it posted in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2018.

However, this sales slowdown was offset by significant progress on Nordstrom's cost-cutting initiatives. Furthermore, the upscale retailer continued to reduce its inventory, boosting cash flow and limiting the need for markdowns. With Nordstrom stock having already lost more than half of its value over the past year, investors viewed the quarterly results with relief, causing Nordstrom shares to rally 16% on Thursday.

JWN Chart More

Nordstrom Stock Performance, data by YCharts.

The sales slump continues, but margin pressure eases

In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Nordstrom's net sales declined 3.5%, with full-price sales down 5.1% and off-price sales down 0.6% year over year. Management blamed the weak sales results on unexpected headwinds from moving to an all-digital loyalty program, a reduction in digital marketing spending, and some merchandise assortment mistakes (particularly in the key women's apparel category).

This sharp sales decline caused significant margin erosion at Nordstrom in the first quarter. The company's operating margin fell to 2.3% from 4.4% a year earlier, causing earnings per share to plunge more than 50% year over year to $0.23.

Nordstrom fixed the issues with its loyalty program last quarter, resuming its former practice of mailing paper rewards certificates to members. It also began to ramp up its investments in digital marketing, again. However, these moves didn't stop the bleeding. Net sales tumbled 5.1% to $3.78 billion in the second quarter, with the rate of decline accelerating for both sides of Nordstrom's business. Full-price sales plummeted 6.5% and off-price sales fell 1.9%.

Nordstrom stock was able to shrug off this weak sales performance because the company's profit trajectory started to improve. The company reduced operating expenses 4% year over year due to various efficiency initiatives and lower performance-based pay. Meanwhile, good inventory management enabled Nordstrom to limit the gross margin impact of lower sales volume.

The entrance to a Nordstrom Rack store, with a full-line Nordstrom store in the background More

Weak sales didn't dent Nordstrom's profit as much as expected last quarter. Image source: Nordstrom.