Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. Having said that, after a brief look, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nordstrom is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$492m ÷ (US$8.9b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Thus, Nordstrom has an ROCE of 8.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Nordstrom's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nordstrom here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Nordstrom's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 21%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Nordstrom becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 38% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

