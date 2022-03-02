Nordstrom's Upbeat Results Hearten Investors

Howard Riell
·3 min read

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) took a major step toward calming the jangled nerves of investors on Tuesday by reporting full-year revenue and profit numbers that beat estimates.

The hopeful takeaway is that supply chain disruptions notwithstanding, pandemic-wearing Americans are ready to resume normal life, which includes shopping for the kind of upscale apparel and footwear it sells.

After the markets close on Monday, Nordstroms share price had risen 38%, a major reversal from the 28% drop that shares suffered last year. In after-hours trading on Tuesday, the companys stock was up a roaring 35.11% to $26.40, or $6.86 per share.


Nordstrom&#39;s Upbeat Results Hearten Investors
Nordstrom's Upbeat Results Hearten Investors

At the same time, competitors Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) are also forecasting 2022 results that top estimates.

Nordstrom said inventory levels at the end of the fourth quarter were higher than planned, although it expects to reduce its stocks relative to sales during the current quarter. According to Reuters, The department store chain said it expects to be in a position to return cash to shareholders in the first quarter. It had suspended quarterly dividends and share repurchases in 2020 to weather the pandemic's impact.

The retailer said it expects 2022 revenue to climb by 5% to 7% despite analysts 3.66% growth prediction, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. Executives are also estimating full-year earnings per share, excluding the impact of any potential share repurchase activity, to be between $3.15 and $3.50. Analysts had called for $2.01 per share.

Nordstroms management reported net earnings of $200 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, and earnings before interest and taxes of $299 million, or 6.8% of sales, for the fourth quarter. Net sales increased 23% versus the same period in fiscal 2020 and decreased 1% versus the same period in fiscal 2019. Gross merchandise value increased 24% versus the same period in fiscal 2020 and was flat versus the same period in fiscal 2019. Nordstrom banner net sales were flat and GMV increased 2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Net sales for Nordstrom Rack decreased 5% versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, a sequential improvement of 320 basis points over the third quarter.

For the fiscal year ended Jan. 29, net earnings were $178 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.10 with EBIT of $492 million, or 3.4% of sales. Net earnings for the fiscal year included an $88 million debt refinancing charge ($65 million after tax, or diluted earnings of 40 cents per share) in the first quarter.

"We advanced our strategic initiatives this quarter, with sequential sales improvement, strong digital growth and a significant increase in profitability," CEO Erik Nordstrom said. "Our team continues to work with urgency to accelerate our progress and invest in our capabilities to better serve customers and profitably grow sales. Our primary focus is on three areas: improving Nordstrom Rack performance, increasing profitability and optimizing our supply chain and inventory flow. Our progress has given us line of sight to achieve in the coming year the financial targets we presented at our 2021 Investor Event."

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • Russian Oil Tankers Are Still Loading for the U.S., for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Two cargoes of Russian oil loaded late last week for U.S. ports may be among the last shipments of their kind as the market seeks alternatives amid mounting sanctions against Russia’s financial system.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian B

  • Nordstrom Stock Is Soaring. Its Earnings Were That Good.

    Department store Nordstrom earned $1.23 a share in the fiscal fourth quarter on revenue that rose more than 23% to $4.38 billion, beating analysts' expectations.

  • Quaker Chemical (KWR) Stock Down 9.8% Since Q4 Earnings Miss

    Quaker Chemical's (KWR) results were hurt by a significant spike in raw material costs, supply-chain and logistics cost pressures and constrained demand in automotive in Q4.

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • Nordstrom, Ross Rally As Retailers Echo Target's Upbeat Outlook And Q4 Crush

    Nordstrom and Ross Stores issued strong outlooks after smashing views for the fourth quarter late Tuesday. Following the lead of Target stock on Tuesday, Ross and Nordstrom stock both spiked in premarket trading.

  • Big U.S. auto dealers bet billions against the death of the dealership

    U.S. auto dealers, flush with cash, are buying each other at a record pace, but they are not closing stores in the process. Defying predictions that the internet and Tesla Inc's direct-to-consumer sales strategy would kill traditional auto dealerships, acquisitions in the sector hit a record $8 billion in value last year, according to data from Kerrigan Advisors, a company that tracks transactions among largely private auto dealer groups. Most of the buyers were large public or private auto retail chains, such as Asbury Automotive Group Inc and Lithia Motors Inc. Many of the sellers were smaller, family-controlled operations, said Erin Kerrigan, founder of Kerrigan Advisors.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Nordstrom shares surge 32% as shoppers return to Rack stores

    Fourth-quarter sales at Rack improved 320 basis points sequentially, with Chief Executive Officer Erik Nordstrom saying the business was well on its way to recovery as the department store boosts inventory and pushes for higher-priced products to bolster margins. "We have a lot of effort going on in our Rack business... we like our plans and believe there's opportunity for continued improvement there," Nordstrom said on an analyst call. Wall Street was also impressed with how the business was bouncing back, given that its issues were in part responsible for a string of disappointing quarterly results from Nordstrom in 2021 and the company sliding further behind chief rivals Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia owns $140 billion in Chinese bonds, which could help it skirt Western sanctions, analysts say

    Russia's central bank and sovereign fund own around $140 billion in Chinese bonds, according to estimates by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

  • Shares of Cortes Campers parent triple on news of first travel trailer shipment

    A week ago, US Lighting said its Cortes Camper unit had shipped its first 17-foot, molded fiberglass travel trailer to RV Center Idaho. Now, the shares of parent US Lighting Group have more than tripled.

  • Russia will ban Western companies from exiting investments as BP and others dash for the door

    Russia is stepping up its defense of its beleaguered financial system as major Western companies try to ditch their investments.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -166.67% and 2.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Accel announces new $650 million fund to back Indian startups

    Accel has announced its seventh India fund, with $650 million to invest as the storied venture investor looks to double down on its bet on the world’s second-largest internet market and also be more aggressive in the Southeast Asia region, two partners told TechCrunch in an interview. The unveiling of the new fund, whose first set of checks are expected to be wired within weeks, comes less than two and a half years after Accel unveiled its sixth fund in late 2019. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm, one of the earliest investors in India, has a large portfolio of unicorn startups in the South Asian country.

  • Kmart’s once-iconic empire has been decimated to only four U.S. stores

    Once a retailer powerhouse, today Kmart only has a handful of stores open.

  • Ford Doesn’t Want to Get Disrupted by Tesla, So It’s Disrupting Itself

    Ford announces bold plans to reorganize its operations. The auto maker wants to make sure its legacy auto business doesn't get in the way of EV growth.

  • Jamie Dimon warns the West's sanctions on Russia could have 'unintended consequences' and says market volatility is here to stay

    JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon told investors to brace for "a lot of volatility" and said the SWIFT sanctions throw up a number of problems.