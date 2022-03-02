Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) took a major step toward calming the jangled nerves of investors on Tuesday by reporting full-year revenue and profit numbers that beat estimates.

The hopeful takeaway is that supply chain disruptions notwithstanding, pandemic-wearing Americans are ready to resume normal life, which includes shopping for the kind of upscale apparel and footwear it sells.

After the markets close on Monday, Nordstroms share price had risen 38%, a major reversal from the 28% drop that shares suffered last year. In after-hours trading on Tuesday, the companys stock was up a roaring 35.11% to $26.40, or $6.86 per share.





Nordstrom's Upbeat Results Hearten Investors

At the same time, competitors Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) are also forecasting 2022 results that top estimates.

Nordstrom said inventory levels at the end of the fourth quarter were higher than planned, although it expects to reduce its stocks relative to sales during the current quarter. According to Reuters, The department store chain said it expects to be in a position to return cash to shareholders in the first quarter. It had suspended quarterly dividends and share repurchases in 2020 to weather the pandemic's impact.

The retailer said it expects 2022 revenue to climb by 5% to 7% despite analysts 3.66% growth prediction, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. Executives are also estimating full-year earnings per share, excluding the impact of any potential share repurchase activity, to be between $3.15 and $3.50. Analysts had called for $2.01 per share.

Nordstroms management reported net earnings of $200 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, and earnings before interest and taxes of $299 million, or 6.8% of sales, for the fourth quarter. Net sales increased 23% versus the same period in fiscal 2020 and decreased 1% versus the same period in fiscal 2019. Gross merchandise value increased 24% versus the same period in fiscal 2020 and was flat versus the same period in fiscal 2019. Nordstrom banner net sales were flat and GMV increased 2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Net sales for Nordstrom Rack decreased 5% versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, a sequential improvement of 320 basis points over the third quarter.

Story continues

For the fiscal year ended Jan. 29, net earnings were $178 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.10 with EBIT of $492 million, or 3.4% of sales. Net earnings for the fiscal year included an $88 million debt refinancing charge ($65 million after tax, or diluted earnings of 40 cents per share) in the first quarter.

"We advanced our strategic initiatives this quarter, with sequential sales improvement, strong digital growth and a significant increase in profitability," CEO Erik Nordstrom said. "Our team continues to work with urgency to accelerate our progress and invest in our capabilities to better serve customers and profitably grow sales. Our primary focus is on three areas: improving Nordstrom Rack performance, increasing profitability and optimizing our supply chain and inventory flow. Our progress has given us line of sight to achieve in the coming year the financial targets we presented at our 2021 Investor Event."

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

