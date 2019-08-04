The Nordstroms Want to Take Control of Nordstrom (Again)

It was barely a year ago that Nordstrom's (NYSE: JWN) independent directors rejected a $50-per-share offer from the Nordstrom family to take the storied retailer private. However, following a roller-coaster 12-month period that has seen the stock surge and then crash, the founding family is again looking at options to regain control of their namesake company.

So far, there doesn't seem to be a firm plan, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news of the Nordstrom family's renewed interest in gaining control of the retailer. Let's take a look at some of the possibilities and what they could mean for shareholders.

The Nordstrom family wants to get a majority stake in the fashion retail giant. Image source: Nordstrom.

Going private is still unlikely

A bid to take Nordstrom private is even less likely to succeed today than it was a year or two ago. During the family's effort to line up financing for a takeover in late 2017 and early 2018, lenders demanded interest rates as high as 13%. That forced the Nordstrom family to make the lowball offer of just $50 per share that the independent directors rejected. A higher offer would have required taking on even more debt.

Nordstrom's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined in fiscal 2018 and fell further in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Nordstrom was hardly the only retailer to see its financial performance take a turn for the worse recently. This will make lenders even more reluctant to finance a buyout that would dramatically increase Nordstrom's debt load.

The recent plunge in Nordstrom stock -- it briefly traded below the $30 mark last month -- might make a buyout for less than $50 per share seem like a potential option. A lower offer price would reduce the cost of going private, after all.

However, just last fall, Nordstrom shares traded for more than $60, as the company seemed to be making a comeback. Most shareholders would probably be reluctant to accept a buyout offer at a price vastly below Nordstrom stock's 52-week high. (I am a Nordstrom shareholder myself, and I would not support a buyout for less than $60 per share.)

Nordstrom stock performance data by YCharts.

Furthermore, many of the independent directors are wary of letting the founding family gain control of the company at a rock-bottom price when their management mistakes have caused much of the stock's decline. (Two members of the Nordstrom family serve as co-presidents of the company.)