Nordwest Handel (FRA:NWX) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Nordwest Handel AG (FRA:NWX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Nordwest Handel's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Nordwest Handel had €11.3m of debt in December 2019, down from €12.8m, one year before. However, it does have €13.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €2.46m.

How Healthy Is Nordwest Handel's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Nordwest Handel had liabilities of €154.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €27.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €13.8m as well as receivables valued at €173.2m due within 12 months. So it actually has €5.40m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Nordwest Handel has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Nordwest Handel boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Nordwest Handel grew its EBIT by 20% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Nordwest Handel will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Nordwest Handel has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Nordwest Handel recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Nordwest Handel has €2.46m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 20% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with Nordwest Handel's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Nordwest Handel you should be aware of.