Nor'easter already causing big travel problems
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell is in Portland, Maine, where flights have already begun to be canceled ahead of the major winter storm.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell is in Portland, Maine, where flights have already begun to be canceled ahead of the major winter storm.
From the crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism
Police say they expect more arrests in what the victim's family claim was a revenge attack over a spurned lover who took his own life.
A Washington Post investigation found that Lahren's comments were consistent with those made by several other prominent police conference speakers.
Twitter/WSM4Nine police officers in Tennessee opened fire on a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The man, who police said had been sitting on a guardrail on the busy roadway, died.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim late Thursday as Landon Eastep. Samantha McGill-Barge, Eastep’s sister-in-law, told The Daily Beast she was baffled that he was on the highway Thursday.“I wasn’t aware there was anything wrong,”
We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt […]
The singer is clearly ready for her "Saturday Nigh Live" performance this weekend.
Tom Brady had some thoughts on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, who took quite a different approach to his longevity than the Buccaneers quarterback.
Six dead after rollover crash in Delray Beach
Most Browns fans realize Rodgers to Cleveland is unlikely but still interesting to think about. As he did in 2021 with Randall Cobb, Rodgers wants his guys with him wherever he plays in 2022:
Chesapeake PoliceA Virginia cop and his wife are both facing criminal charges after she secretly recorded him to prove he was having an affair—and accidentally captured what might be key information in a felony trial.Sharon Maddox, 41, admitted in a bond hearing Wednesday to bugging her husband, Chesapeake Police officer Sean Maddox, after she became concerned he was cheating on her last April. She told local news outlet 10 On Your Side that she surreptitiously placed a recording device in his s
“You have changed my life forever,” one user wrote after discovering the feature.
"Oooh. Taking a shot at fiction, I see," one Twitter critic wrote of the former Trump White House counselor.
I'd like to think I've always been pretty good about how I spend and save my money — but last year, some new changes really paid off.View Entire Post ›
The bridge was listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's transportation department. Officials said a gas line was cut in the collapse.
News of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's breakup shocked the internet this month, but Momoa and Zoë Kravitz, Bonet's daughter from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz, signaled that they remain close on Instagram.
The midfield and defense were perhaps as sharp as they've ever been. Christian Pulisic, however, was not.
While heaping praise on Joel Embiid, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal decided to absolutely torch disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons for his selfish behavior. By Adam Hermann
More than five years after a North Carolina mother and her then-1-year-old daughter vanished, they were found safe just 20 miles away from home. Amber Renaye Weber, then 21, and daughter Miracle Smith were found at a home in Bunnlevel, N.C., Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals announced. Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016, in Fayetteville and reported missing several weeks later on Jan. 31. ...
A Long Beach man kept an oxygen tank on hand to revive his common-law wife when she would pass out after beatings, an investigator said. It didn’t work on January 9. Here’s more exclusive, new details from the courtroom.
Stamos spoke about his complicated friendship with Saget and some uncharacteristic behavior he saw a month before the comedian died.