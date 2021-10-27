Nor'easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages
A nor’easter barreled up the East Coast Tuesday, and forecasters warned it could bring flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages to New England.
Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and
Rainfall records were smashed from Los Angeles to Long Beach as the first significant storm of the season dumped moisture across the parched region.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It may be getting cooler, but there is still 36 day left in the Atlantic hurricane season, and experts are watching an area of disturbance Monday morning that could produce the next storm of the year. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the U.S. East Coast, where it expects a non-tropical low-pressure system to emerge in the next day or so. The frontal low should move ...
While the massive plume of moisture helped, experts said it will take much more than one storm to make a dent in the drought.
Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.
The storm dumped record-breaking rain on California, leading to flash flooding and evacuations in some areas.
There’s almost a 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday and early Wednesday in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The deluge extinguished smoldering fires – but the west may not get the wet winter it desperately needs The recent storm added 23ft to Lake Oroville, but water levels remain low after a prolonged drought. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Over the span of two days, dramatic scenes of dried landscapes and wildfires that have defined California’s summer were replaced with surging rivers, floods and mudflows as a historic rainstorm – deemed a category 5 atmospheric river – pummeled the state. For scientis
NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios; Data: NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe return of La Niña for the second straight year means winter in Colorado will bring warmer temperatures and less precipitation than normal, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Why it matters: Dry conditions have fueled some of Colorado's most devastating wildfires, including last year's East Troublesome blaze, which raged for more than a month and destroyed nearly 194,000 acres.G
STORM WATCH: Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.
A massive storm barrels toward Southern California after causing flooding and mud flows in areas burned by wildfires across Northern California.
A series of powerful "atmospheric river" storms are delivering historic amounts of rainfall across parts of drought-stricken California and the Pacific Northwest.Why it matters: The atmospheric river, packing large amounts of moisture, was causing Northern California to whiplash from drought to flood, as it slowly moved south overnight. It's triggered widespread power outages, flooding and mudslides.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A stormy and wet perio
The storm that struck California was called the strongest to hit the West Coast, and the Northeast braced for a nor’easter that could cause flooding.
After the storm passes, the drought plaguing much of the state will remain, potentially improving in some areas but worsening in others.
California will return to dry weather after a series of record storms
Severe Storm Timeline
A bomb cyclone delivered huge amounts of snow to the Sierra Nevada, closing schools for some students who started the year late due to wildfires.