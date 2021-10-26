Nor'easter floods roads in New York City
Drivers maneuvered through flooded roads, as a Nor'easter soaked New York, New York, on Oct. 26.
"Here is an understatement: The Chinese government feels strongly about this," "Last Week Tonight" host says
‘This track takes me back - rock and roll memories from when I was about to turn 15,’ says Ringo.
U.S. President Joe Biden has blocked a second attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents sought by lawmakers investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and ordered the latest batch to be handed over to Congress. "Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified," Biden's counsel Dana Remus wrote in an Oct. 25 letter to the National Archives and Records Administration. Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Elizabeth Hurley To Star In Caribbean Rom-Com Elizabeth Hurley is to play the lead in The Caribbean Christmas, the rom-com shot in St Kitts and Nevis from MSR Media producer Philippe Martinez. Pic started filming this week. Cast on the film, which is the latest to be shot this year in the Caribbean island under […]
Wild weather on both coasts had New York City bracing for up to 5 inches of rain while California digs out from mudslides and flooding.
Princess Diana's godson, Prince Philippos of Greece, and Nina Flohr held their third wedding ceremony in Athens.
When Princess Mako of Japan wed in Tokyo, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings.
While the massive plume of moisture helped, experts said it will take much more than one storm to make a dent in the drought.
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced how they'll compensate the fan who initially received Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass.
“I knew how much it meant to Tom, and I was willing to trade.”
Minneapolis’ first cop to be convicted of murder may regain his freedom sooner than anticipated. In an unprecedented turn of events, a Minnesota judge re-sentenced […]
Prince William and Kate Middleton just broke a royal rule during their latest...
Angelia Jolie suffered a beauty faux pas at the "Eternals" premiere, as her hair extensions were obviously installed improperly.
Gisele Bündchen is an incredibly accomplished woman, not Brady's property to offer up in exchange for a piece of memorabilia.
"I'm crying as I write this email," Tara Jones, an Amazon worker, wrote to Jeff Bezos, The New York Times reported.
"I messed that one up a ton," he admitted.
Massive storm brings Lake Tahoe's water levels back above natural rim
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line