Nor'easter floods roads in New York City

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden has blocked a second attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents sought by lawmakers investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and ordered the latest batch to be handed over to Congress. "Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified," Biden's counsel Dana Remus wrote in an Oct. 25 letter to the National Archives and Records Administration. Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.