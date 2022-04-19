Nor'easter hits central Pennsylvania with inches of mid-April snow
Just days after Pennsylvanians enjoyed high spring temperatures, a storm struck communities throughout the state with January-like snow on April 18.
Japan is trying to carve a niche in "regenerative medicine" by culturing healthy cells to replace diseased, injured or non-functioning ones.
Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many interior portions of the Northeast during Monday night and Tuesday, and the snow is likely to cause travel disruptions, particularly in the mountains from West Virginia to
Central Alberta is used to snow in April, but some parts of the region may approach their monthly normal snowfall in just the next 48 hours.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has secured a settlement with United Parcel Service Inc to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims in a civil action against the package delivery company, the agency said on Monday. "The settlement resolves the department's claims that UPS violated the Immigration and Nationality Act when it discriminated against a non-U.S. citizen by requesting that he present additional documents to prove his permission to work after the worker had already provided sufficient proof," the department said in a statement. The Justice Department's probe had determined that UPS discriminated against a newly hired lawful permanent resident in Jacksonville, Florida, by asking him for his permanent resident card and work visa to prove his legal authorization to work, even though he had already shown his driver's license and unrestricted Social Security card, which were sufficient proof, it added.
Think a rustic getaway with no cell service, internet or social media is a romantic way to revive your marriage and revitalize your sex life? Think again. When Jeanine (Eva Longoria) and Dan (Matt Walsh) realize the only spark in the bedroom is from the wall socket, Dan proposes a quiet, relaxing weekend in a remote mountain town as the solution to rekindle and recharge. No kids, no phones, no social media—only clean fresh air and lots of romance. But what starts as the perfect weekend getaway q
Gold futures rose Monday, with little prospect for a quick end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in sight supporting haven demand for the precious metal and lifting prices to their highest finish in more than five weeks.
"This is the exact same trend line in effect since the 1981 peak, and that line comes into play at 2.81%. How we react to this line determines a lot."
A professor at Boston University is claiming that Republicans are “the party of white supremacy.”
The Commanders claim the allegations are "uncorroborated."
When the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts, they quickly signed Marcus Mariota. But with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, Atlanta could certainly be in the market for a quarterback of the future. That would make Mariota a bridge quarterback, which most would expect. But Mariota wants to make Atlanta [more]
Pennsylvania residents could receive an additional $2,000 stimulus check through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program. See: 7 Financial Habits That Improve Your...
Back in the day, obtaining a working knowledge of iPhone tips and tricks was something that was reserved for tech-minded nerds who had no qualms about eagerly reading books or websites on the topic. These days, thanks to the popularity of TikTok, it’s easier than ever for anyone to become something of an iPhone expert. … The post TikTok is going nuts over an iPhone trick that unlocks hidden keyboard secrets appeared first on BGR.
"I didn't realize how strange this actually is until I left the US and spent time abroad."View Entire Post ›
Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records. Nestled between the United States-Canada border and the North Dakota capital of Bismarck, the city of Minot, North Dakota, is home to approximately 48,000 people. This past week, folks in Minot experienced weather that may have felt more typical of January than mid-April. An astonishing 4 feet of snow fell there -- all inside
Belinda Thompson, 66, was killed and 12 people were injured. Thompson was found outside of a leveled mobile home.
A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week. The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet (.9 meters) in some mountain areas as of Saturday, UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab reported. Mammoth Mountain in the eastern Sierra reported a foot (30 cm) of fresh snow.
AccuWeather forecasters say the stormy pattern in the northwestern United States is starting up again as storms are expected to sweep through the region one by one. This can provide drought relief for the Northwest as rain and snow will fall throughout much of this week. "The Gulf of Alaska will become the jumping-off point for numerous Pacific storms that will impact the northwestern United States with rounds of rain, wind and mountain snow throughout this week and right through next weekend an
A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas. April has been a busy month not only in terms of severe thunderstorms but wintry conditions as well. The clash of winter
An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.