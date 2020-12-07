Nor'easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Utility workers restored power to more than 125,000 homes and businesses in Maine following a weekend nor’easter, but tens of thousands of customers remained without Monday.

The storm brought heavy snow, sleet, rain and powerful gusts that knocked out electricity to more than 225,000 customers Saturday and Sunday in Maine, the hardest-hit state in New England.

About 80,000 Central Maine Power customers were without power Monday morning, along with 3,500 Versant Power customers in eastern and northern Maine. About 8,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire.

David Flanagan, CMP’s executive chairman, thanked the hundreds of utility crews and tree trimmers from around the region for their hard work.

“That being said, there is still work to be done and we won’t stop until we reach full restoration for all," he said in a statement.

Wind and heavy snow toppled tees and branches onto power lines during the storm. Power won't be fully restored for some customers in hard-hit areas until Wednesday night, the utility said.

Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Covid: US vaccine chief Slaoui sees 'light at end of the tunnel'

    Moncef Slaoui says life should get back to normal in spring as US approval of a vaccine edges closer.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

    Hong Kong authorities arrested eight people Monday in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. "We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows accountability ahead of Christchurch attack report

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

  • Coal mine accident in China kills 18

    Eighteen people died after being trapped in a mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in a little over two months.

  • Pakistan: Covid patients die due to oxygen shortage in Peshawar

    The Pakistan hospital runs out of oxygen for hours, with patients' relatives 'begging' staff to help.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • SNP referendum demands show 'nationalists are out of touch,' Gordon Brown claims

    An SNP push for a snap independence referendum shows that Scottish nationalists are out of touch with public opinion, Gordon Brown has said. The former Prime Minister dismissed SNP claims that a new vote on leaving the UK could take place next year as "really unrealistic", and said the priority for ministers should instead be dealing with the economic fallout from coronavirus and delivering vaccinations. Several senior SNP figures have claimed a new vote could be held as early as next year, despite the UK Government saying it would refuse any request to allow another referendum. Nicola Sturgeon has said another referendum should take place “early in the next Scottish parliament”. However, Mr Brown told Sky News that a new referendum was unwanted. While a string of opinion polls showing majority support for leaving the UK, surveys have also shown most voters do not believe a referendum should be a priority.

  • Pope Francis to make risky trip to Iraq in early March

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis will make the first visit by a pope to Iraq next March, the Vatican said on Monday, a risky four-day trip that has eluded his predecessors. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis, who turns 84 next week, will visit the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh. The trip, at the invitation of the Iraqi government and the local Catholic Church, is planned for March 5-8, Bruni said.

  • Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill

    A new report by a National Academy of Sciences committee has found that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China. The study commissioned by the State Department and released Saturday is the latest attempt to find a cause for the mysterious illnesses that started to emerge in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana. The study found that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for symptoms that included intense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties.

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Warner challenges Bernie Sanders, Mitch McConnell on bipartisan relief bill opposition

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not a fan of the $908 billion pandemic relief bill that was put together by a bipartisan group of senators and subsequently received a nod of approval from Democratic congressional leadership.Sanders said he won't vote for the bill if it ever comes to the floor, taking particular issue with the liability provision, which he argues gives "100 percent legal immunity to corporations whose irresponsibility has led to the deaths of hundreds of workers." But his Democratic colleague, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who was part of the negotiating team that crafted the framework, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that Sanders had mischaracterized the bill. The main purpose of the package, Warner said, is to give states "some level of time out" to set their own coronavirus standards and serve as a holdover until a more comprehensive bill is put together. In the meantime, he questioned how politicians from either party could tell small business owners, unemployed workers, and people struggling to pay their rent that a $908 billion package wasn't enough for four months of emergency aid.> Democratic Sen. Mark Warner pushes back against Sen. Bernie Sanders' criticisms of the bipartisan Covid-19 relief proposal: "Sen. Sanders, respectfully, is not involved in these negotiations and his characterization is just not accurate" CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/7muYW89sgF> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 6, 2020Later in the State of the Union interview, Warner said he'd ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose position on the proposal is unclear, a similar question. > Media: Sen. @MarkWarner (D-VA) to @jaketapper: "The same thing I said respectfully to @BernieSanders, I'd say to @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell: Do you really want to send us home without even a vote on something that I have pretty high assurance would get way beyond 60 votes?" pic.twitter.com/g7TFSsIRyD> > -- Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) December 6, 2020More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans

  • Rudy Giuliani says he's 'feeling good' after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19

    Rudy Giuliani said he was "feeling good" and "recovering quickly" after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus. The 76-year old former New York City mayor is being treated at Georgetown University Medical Centre and because of his age is likely to be considered as being in a high risk category. Mr Giuliani thanked all his supporters on Twitter for their kind thoughts and said he was feeling good. "Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes," he wrote. "I’m getting great care and feeling good. "Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."

  • Trump cementing death penalty legacy in post-election period

    As President Trump spends his final days in the White House, his administration is throttling up the pace of federal executions despite a surge of coronavirus cases in prisons.