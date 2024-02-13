Nor'easter in northeast US cancels dozens of flights, delays hundreds at Florida airports

Nearly 1,100 flights were canceled and more than 1,600 were delayed nationwide on Tuesday as winter weather bore down on the Northeast.

Heavy snowfall from a Nor'easter storm is expected from eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southeast New York, and southern New England, which was forecast to see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The Essex County Airport in New Jersey was closed Tuesday and is expected to reopen Wednesday, according to the FAA.

As of 1:30 p.m., FlightAware reported 1,184 cancellations and 1,627 delays.

Florida's airports were not spared. According to FlightAware, Orlando International Airport (MCO) saw 3% of its flights canceled and 7% delayed, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) saw 5% canceled and 8% delayed.

Wednesday flights could be affected, too, as airlines get operations back in order after the weather clears, USA TODAY reported.

Airlines offering change fee waivers

Airlines are offering waivers due to Tuesday's weather-related delays and cancelations. Click the airline name to check for details:

Florida flight cancelations and delays due to winter storm

Here are Florida airports with the most flights canceled and delayed as of mid afternoon Tuesday:

Orlando (MCO): 20 canceled, 43 delayed

Fort Lauderdale (FLL): 20 canceled, 32 delayed

Palm Beach (PBI): 14 canceled, 13 delayed

Miami (MIA): 12 canceled, 58 delayed

Tampa (TPA): 9 canceled, 17 delayed

Southwest Florida International (RSW): 5 canceled, 23 delayed

Jacksonville (JAX): 3 canceled, 5 delayed

Travelers should check with their airlines for information on specific flights.

What are you entitled to if your flight is delayed?

While there are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide compensation to flyers for flight delays, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. carriers have committed to various levels of compensation for significant delays and most will rebook passengers on later flights at no additional cost.

Check the airline's policy on weather disruptions.

What if your flight is canceled

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation website:

If your flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook you for free on their next flight to your destination as long as the flight has available seats.

If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation – even for non-refundable tickets. You are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment.

If the airline offers you a voucher for future travel instead of a refund, you should ask the airline about any restrictions that may apply, such as blackout and expiration dates, advanced booking requirements, and limits on number of seats.

Support local journalism by subscribing to a Florida news organization.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida flights canceled, delayed due to snow, winter storm up north