Norfolk 18-year-old dies after Norview Heights shooting

Police say a teenager was killed Monday night after a shooting in Norfolk.

Officers discovered the victim while responding to a vehicle crash near the 5800 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

At the scene, first responders found Gyasi H.M. Brathwaite, 18, of Norfolk, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Brathwaite was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooting took place near the 3600 block of Lenoir Circle, in the Norview Heights neighborhood.

Police have not identified a suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com