Norfolk A47 scheme: Activist loses Court of Appeal case

A climate activist has threatened to take his case to the Supreme Court after he lost his latest legal bid to block three improvement projects on a major road.

National Highways has been granted development consent orders to start work on the A47 in Norfolk.

The scheme has been approved despite Andrew Boswell's crowd-funded legal actions which have delayed the scheme.

His case centres on carbon emissions caused by the road schemes.

The former Green councillor has argued that the Department for Transport (DfT) had failed in each case to assess the significance of the cumulative greenhouse gas emissions, as required by law.

The DfT argued its environment impact assessment was correct.

The A47 is the main east-west trunk road across Norfolk, linking Lowestoft in Suffolk to Cambridgeshire and the Midlands

The three A47 projects are:

a new dual carriageway and junctions between Blofield and North Burlingham

another dual carriageway and junctions between North Tuddenham and Easton

Redevelopment of Thickthorn junction (where the A47 meets the A11, south of Norwich)

Having lost his case in the High Court in May 2023, Mr Boswell took his case to the Court of Appeal where a hearing took place in January.

On Thursday, appeal court judges ruled in favour of the DfT.

Sir Launcelot Henderson, one of three judges in the case, said Mr Boswell's complaint had "an air of complete unreality" with there being "no logical basis" upon which a wider assessment of carbon emissions could have been undertaken.

'Policies are a shambles'

The projects would have been completed by the end of 2025, but have been delayed by more than 20 months.

Mr Boswell, a former Norwich City and Norfolk county councillor, has unsuccessfully stood for parliament three times,

His long-running, crowd-funded legal actions have already delayed the schemes and added tens of millions of pounds to their cost, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Nearly £70,000 has been donated by his supporters to fund the court battles.

Mr Boswell, who said he had not had to dip into his own pocket to pay for legal fees, said he was now considering taking the matter to the Supreme Court as it was a "case of national interest".

"There is so much hype around climate change, but our actual policies are a shambles," he said.

"The cost of climate change is greater than the cost of this case. There is big money needed to deal with coastal erosion, flooding, and other issues that make it impossible for people to live.

"I have given up three years of my life - that is part of the cost of this battle."

Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said the judgment was "great news".

"These three National Highways projects constitute a huge investment in the county's transport network and will not only tackle current problems with traffic congestion and delays but also help to ensure Norfolk has the infrastructure it needs to cope with population and business growth."

