Norfolk apartment fire tears through multiple units

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning that ripped through multiple units.

Around 4 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of Scott Street. They arrived on the scene, to find heavy fire coming from the structure.

Crews attacked the fire from inside and outside of the building.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Officials say at least six apartments were affected by the fire and there is no word on how many people have been displaced.

The fire was called under control at 5:13 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

