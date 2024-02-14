Norfolk has a budget surplus of $17.8M; one council member wants tax cuts

NORFOLK — The city has a budget surplus again — evidence one Norfolk city council member said should lead to consideration of a tax cut for residents.

This time, the surplus totals $17.8 million for the fiscal 2023 budget, which ran from July 2022 to June 2023, said Budget Director Pete Buryk, at the Tuesday City Council work session.

The surplus was primarily driven higher than anticipated revenues from consumption-based and property tax revenues while there were also vacancies that contributed to less spending, said Buryk in response to a question from Councilwoman Danica Royster. He said the city budgeted $1.022 billion and ended with having spent $1.0042 billion.

City Councilman Tommy Smigiel said he thinks the regular surplus is evidence the city’s real estate property tax rate could be reduced. Smigiel added that residents ask why they pay stormwater fees on their water bills when the city taxes are also being used for stormwater measures.

“So either we need to do a better job explaining to our citizens where all that money is going that comes in through [Hampton Roads Utility Billing System] and how that is spent so they understand these projects are extra beyond that or we need to start considering reducing our real estate tax,” he said. “I understand that the market could change again but we can adjust that but when you leave our real estate tax [rate] as high as it is for so many years and you have a trend and a pattern of surpluses, at some point our citizens deserve to get some of their money back, period. That’s it.”

The real estate property tax generates almost 30% of the city’s general fund revenues — roughly $319 million, according to the current budget.

The city charges a rate of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. But increasing assessments in recent years have driven revenue increases due to the booming housing market, and locally some cities have responded with tax rate reductions.

Portsmouth and Norfolk are tied for the highest real estate tax rate out of the seven largest cities in Hampton Roads after Portsmouth cut it’s tax rate last year. About 35% of Norfolk’s land is tax exempt, while 40% of Portsmouth’s land is tax exempt.

Norfolk’s taxable real estate assessments grew 10.2% in fiscal 2023 and are anticipated to increase 6.8% this fiscal year, but that averages out to a 3.9% growth rate over the last decade.

Since 1990 , the city’s taxable assessments have only dropped four times, three of those years in the wake of the housing market crash and the Great Recession.

Buryk said it is hard to get a budget to have no surplus and cities are not allowed to have a budget deficit during planning for an entire year’s costs and revenues. So, considering the city has a $1 billion general fund, a $17.8 million surplus is less than a 2% variance.

“Generally our goal is to be under 2% in surplus and we hit that but it’s a big budget also,” he said.

With the excess revenue, the city should only spend the extra cash on one-time uses, he said.

For the $17.8 million in extra revenue, city staff recommends using $5 million for neighborhood stormwater infrastructure projects in a dozen sites across the city, $1.85 million for new fire-rescue vehicles and two new smaller bookmobiles, $1.35 million for upgrades and repairs to the Selden Arcade and Zoo, $550,000 for the Ocean View sand replenishment from Little Creek to 17th Bay Street, almost $6.4 million for capital projects, $2.1 million for technology, $300,000 for site redevelopment of the John T. West School in Olde Huntersville, and $250,000 for lighting at Poplar Hall Park.

“We believe that these priorities support council’s vision for Norfolk, our residents’ priorities expressed in the most recent resident survey and the administration’s service objectives outlined in the city’s most recent budget document,” Buryk said during the meeting.

The stormwater projects were planned but not funded previously, so the surplus budget funding would move them up on the timetable, he said.

He said the city is also on track for another surplus this budget and they are monitoring the revenues and expenditures. This year, it is in part due to higher than anticipated revenues from consumer spending on experiences and services are above average, according to Buryk.

“Our hope is that it comes in a little less than last year, maybe in the $10 to $12 million, under $10 million range,” he said.

