Norfolk business ordered to pay more than $7 million in back wages and damages after investigation

A federal court has ordered a Norfolk medical staffing agency to pay more than $7.2 million in back pay and damages after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Steadfast Medical Staffing, a Norfolk-based staffing agency for nurses and nurse’s aides, has been ordered to pay around $3.6 million in back wages and another $3.6 million in damages after the company intentionally misclassified employees and denied them overtime pay, according to the court order.

“When employers misclassify employees as independent contractors and fail to pay workers their hard-earned wages, the U.S. Department of Labor will hold them legally accountable,” Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in a news release.

Walsh said the company violated the law and shortchanged 1,105 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing aides of their rightful wages. According to the Department of Labor investigation, Steadfast willfully misclassified the workers as independent contractors since at least August 2015. By misclassifying the employees, the company paid them regular wages instead of time-and-a-half overtime pay.

The court also ordered the Solicitor of Labor to update the back wages to the present, which will likely substantially increase the back wage and damage amounts, according to the Department of Labor.

The Department of Labor originally filed a complaint against the staffing agency in 2018, which said owner Lisa Ann Pitts misclassified employees and failed to compensate them for overtime. Additionally, the complaint said Pitts failed to accurately keep and maintain accurate records of overtime hours and compensation.

Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said in the news release that the court order sent a message to all employers that the Department of Labor will work to recover stolen wages when they violate the law.

Pitts did not respond to a request for comment by Friday afternoon.

