Norfolk charity joins June project to connect people with nature

People who connect with nature are more resilient and have better all-round health, according to a new project.

The Wildlife Trusts, in collaboration with the NHS, have launched the 30 Days Wild initiative to encourage more people to get out and about.

The month-long project - throughout June - will ask volunteers to "take a random act of wildness".

Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) said it was a chance to reconnect with nature and aid well-being.

According to the NHS and the trusts, people who connect with nature every day experience reduced social isolation and loneliness and are generally happier and healthier.

NWT reserves officer, Bob Morgan, said, "Each day in the month of June, we're asking people to take a random act of wildness.

"It could be something large or small, perhaps take the family to a nature reserve or look at the stars and marvel at them, watch a cloud sail by, learn birdsong.

"Those of us who work with nature know its healing qualities".

Mr Morgan said studies have shown "reconnecting with nature, particularly for children, builds self-esteem, teaches them empathy, and of course paddling in streams and climbing trees, it teaches children to take reasonable risks and it helps with their well-being."

He added "nature is so giving".

Lucy and her sons regularly get out into the wilds to chill

Lucy, who lives in Cambridge, regularly brings her family to Hickling Broad in Norfolk to escape the pressures of everyday life.

"It's a great grounder, life is very busy and quite stressful," she said.

"I've always been brought up to appreciate what nature can do for everyone.

"We've always gone for long walks as a family, learning bird names and calls, and I like to impart that to my kids.

"Actually, at the moment when life is extra busy with lots of computers, stressful academia and achieving, getting into nature helps us ground and feel peaceful."

Her seven-year-old son, George, added: "When you get bored of online things you can just do nature, like identifying birds."

He said he has learned to identify 10 birds.

His brother, Darwin, 15, has developed a passion for butterflies. "Butterflies have just caught my interest, so many different colours and variants and they're quite easy to spot, they're everywhere."

An information pack with ideas, particularly for children, is available from the Norfolk Wildlife Trust website.

