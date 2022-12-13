Norfolk church youth group leader convicted of traveling to commit a sexual act with a minor

A federal judge has convicted a Norfolk man of traveling across state lines to sexually assault a minor — while serving as a chaperone on a church trip.

Charles Willoughby, 39, was charged with traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, according to a news release Monday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Willoughby was serving as a youth leader with New Life Worship Center in June 2012. While he was on a trip to a youth conference in Georgia with students, court filings show that he forced sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

During an interview with authorities, Willoughby admitted that he engaged in a sexual act with the girl on the bus to Atlanta, court filings show. Willoughby said he believed they were in Georgia at the time of the incident, and that he was certain it happened outside of Virginia. There was no other sexual contact between the girl and Willoughby before or after what happened on the bus, court documents say.

After the girl, referred to as Jane Doe in filings to protect her privacy, spoke to her parents about the assault in 2018, others came forward about unwanted sexual encounters with Willoughby while they were minors. Doe told her mother about the assault she experienced after they had spoken about the #MeToo movement, a social justice effort that aims to hold accountable those who commit sexual misconduct and those who cover it up.

Willoughby faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the crime, and his sentencing is scheduled for April 23, 2023. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, the release said.