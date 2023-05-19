New Norfolk country parks to meet tree planting target

Work is under way to decide the best places to plant new trees

New country parks could be created as part of a council's target to plant one million trees by 2025.

Norfolk County Council announced plans to put in more trees and hedges across the county four years ago.

Since the plan was announced, the authority has only reached a quarter of its target.

Andrew Jamieson, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council, said it was an "opportunity" to "create a real legacy for Norfolk".

Mr Jamieson said he envisioned four or five parks, which also aligned with the council's aim to get more people out in the open.

Working with the University of East Anglia, the council is identifying what locations could be used - in particular, land that is seen as having "less agricultural value".

Mr Jamieson said: "We could just sit in the middle of King's Lynn town centre and hand out half a million trees, but I think this is an opportunity, really, to create a real legacy for Norfolk."

The council hopes the scheme will help it achieve its target of producing net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

