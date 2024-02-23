Norfolk County home sale figures for November 2023 are out. See where the trends are going

Newly released data for November shows an increase in the median sale price of Norfolk County houses over October.

The median home sold for $660,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means November, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 3.1% over October.

The median home sale price was up 8.2% over the median price of $609,950 in November 2022.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family home sales, the $697,450 median selling price in Norfolk County was up 1.6% in November over October's price of $686,500. Since November 2022, the median sale price of a single-family home is up 8.1% from $645,000.

The number of single-family homes that sold for $1 million or more during the month fell from 298 in November 2022 to 84 in November 2023.

The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes decreased 3.4% in November to a median of $490,000 after a median price of $507,000 in October. The price of condominiums and townhomes was an increase of 10.1% from the $445,000 price tag of November 2022. Condominiums and townhomes selling for $1 million or more during the month dropped to 21 after a total of 74 recorded transactions in November 2022.

The number of recorded sales in Norfolk County dropped significantly year over year, from 1,946 to 540 in In November 2023. Residential home sales totaled $442.7 million.

Statewide, the median home sale price was $555,552 in November, a slight increase over $555,142 in October. Recorded sales across the state dropped by two-thirds, from 15,129 in November 2022 to 4,997 in November 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 1.4% from $3.7 billion in October to $3.6 billion in November.

Of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 14.25% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, up from 10.85% in November 2022.

While the median sale price of single-family homes statewide was the same as October's $580,000, the price was up 16% from the $500,000 price of November 2022.

Statewide, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose slightly from a median of $495,000 in October to $500,000 in November, which represented a 12.4% increase over the from the November 2022 median of $445,000.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

