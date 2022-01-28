Norfolk DA, Braintree police seek Maynard man linked to fatal shooting

BRAINTREE — Authorities are searching for a Maynard man who they say shot and killed a man last Saturday at the South Shore Plaza.

A warrant has been issued for Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of 7 Railroad St., charging him with murder.

In a press release, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Hammond-Desir shot and killed Dijoun Beasley. After an investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Braintree Police Department, Hammond-Desire was determined to be the suspect, authorities said.

“The allegations are that Mr. Hammond-Desir shot an unarmed man to death at close range, so we urge you not to approach him but call 911 if you see him,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

Hammond-Desir is 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build. Authorities said he may have changed his appearance since Saturday’s shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Braintree police at 781-794-8620 or the Massachusetts State Police at 781-830-4990. Tips can be emailed to tips@braintreema.gov.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Maynard Julius Hammond Desir wanted for Braintree fatal shooting