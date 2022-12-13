Norfolk DA investigating an active crime scene on Park Street in Stoughton

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agencies are investigating an active crime scene on Park Street near 5th St. in Stoughton.

Police tweeted out just before 12 p.m. that there is no reason to believe there is a danger to the area at this time.

We have a large police presence on Park Street near 5th street where there is an active crime scene. At this time we have no reason to believe there is a danger to the area. We will make a statement later today. Follow this Twitter page for updates. #Stoughton — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) December 13, 2022

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

