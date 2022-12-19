Norfolk DA's Office says fatal accident at Franklin business is being investigated

FRANKLIN — A spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Monday that an incident last Friday in which a Providence man was killed after apparently being struck by a truck delivering a dumpster to a local business remains under investigation.

No one has been charged.

Authorities said the truck was delivering a dumpster just after 6:30 a.m. Friday to XPO Logistics Inc., 176 Grove St., when it apparently struck Cloutier Perez, 31, of Providence. Perez was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Perez was an independent contractor working at XPO Logistics, a publicly traded company based in Greenwich, Connecticut, that provides freight transportation services.

No one answered the phone at the Franklin site on Friday.

The incident is being investigated by the Franklin Police Department, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

