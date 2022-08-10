Norfolk daycare provider found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in death of 2-year-old

A Norfolk daycare provider accused of killing a 2-year-old in her custody was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday.

Jessica Cherry, 38, had been suspected of smothering of 2-year-old Kaylee Thomas in August 2020.

Cherry was initially charged with second-degree murder and faced up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

The Norfolk Circuit Court jury deliberated for approximately two hours before returning the lesser verdict, according to Cherry’s defense attorney, Emily Munn. Cherry is now facing up to 10 years when she is sentenced in mid-December.

Police and paramedics responded to a call about an unresponsive child at Cherry’s house in the 1300 block of Jenifer Street. When they arrived, officers found the 2-year-old girl in the living room. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, where she died.

The forensic pathologist who performed Kaylee’s autopsy determined she died from asphyxia, or a lack of oxygen, caused by “suspected smothering.” The pathologist noted she’d also suffered significant blunt force injuries.

Cherry’s defense attorney declined to comment on the outcome of the case at this time.

