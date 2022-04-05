Norfolk drug dealer gets 45 years for supplying fentanyl that led to Chesapeake woman’s fatal overdose

A Norfolk man who’s been charged in two homicides over the past decade was sentenced this week to 45 years in prison for supplying the drugs that led to a Chesapeake woman’s 2019 overdose death.

Daniel Carrington was found guilty of all five charges he faced at the end of a weeklong trial in U.S. District Court in Norfolk last year. While the maximum the 28-year-old could have received was life in prison, prosecutors asked for a 50-year term.

The most serious count Carrington was convicted of — distribution of fentanyl resulting in death — involved the fatal overdose of 30-year-old Dana Joyner. The others were for distributing and conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Carrington, also known as “Eastside” and “E,” had been dealing drugs in Hampton Roads for several years, according to prosecutors, and was a regular supplier for Joyner.

Joyner had just recently moved into her mother’s home in Chesapeake in December 2017 to try to get clean when she contacted a cell phone number known to be used by Carrington for drug deals. Her last contact with that number was at 12:32 p.m. on the day she died.

A minute later, surveillance cameras at her mother’s house show a black Chevrolet Malibu driving up, Joyner walking over to the car and then walking back into the house after a brief exchange with the driver. She was found dead in her room several hours later by her mother and brother. A medical examiner said the amount of fentanyl in her system was five times the lethal amount.

Multiple witnesses testified at Carrington’s trial that he regularly delivered drugs in a black Chevrolet Malibu. He also had a car of that make and model registered in his name.

A former client of Carrington’s testified that the day after Joyner died, Carrington told him he was surprised by her death because he didn’t think he had given her much. He continued to deal drugs after she died and was caught selling to undercover investigators on two occasions afterward.

Carrington was also accused of involvement in two other’s deaths in the past decade in Norfolk — though in both instances charges were dropped due to lack of evidence. In 2012, when he was 18, he was charged with shooting and killing a 42-year-old man. Four years later, he and another man were charged with fatally shooting a 27-year-old man.

Carrington also escaped convictions for malicious wounding and attempted robbery in 2011 when a judge acquitted him at the end of a bench trial.

