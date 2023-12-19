Norfolk gang leader gets life in prison for brutal beating, shooting of member who tried to quit

NORFOLK — Sitting on the witness stand, the slight woman hunched her shoulders forward and spoke softly into the microphone, her long hair hanging over the side of her face where she’d been shot.

The physical and psychological injuries she suffered that day in April 2020 — when 10 members of a gang she’d briefly belonged to took turns beating and strangling her, before pouring bleach down her throat and shooting her multiple times while her 2-year-old son was in a nearby room — will never fully heal.

She lost an eye as well as hearing in one ear. She’s already undergone multiple surgeries and has about five more planned in the coming years, she said.

Now in her early 20s, she sometimes has to use a cane or a walker to get around. Her memory is so poor she occasionally forgets who her own son is. The physical pain, nightmares, depression and anxiety she deals with prevents her from getting much sleep.

When a prosecutor showed her a picture of her swollen and bruised face taken while she was in the hospital, she hunched over even further in her seat and began to sob and whimper.

Her testimony came Monday during a sentencing hearing for Brandon Winnegan, the leader of the Rollin’ 20’s Outlaw Bloods gang she’d belonged to for just a little over three weeks in the spring of 2020. The Virginian-Pilot is not naming her because she fears retribution.

Norfolk Circuit Judge David Lannetti sentenced Winnegan to life in prison plus 38 years for his role in the assault. The term was well over the 48 years that prosecutors had sought, and the maximum of 38 years state sentencing guidelines had suggested.

“Mr. Winnegan is not fit to be in civilized society,” Lannetti said before issuing his sentence. Afterward, the judge turned and looked at the woman in the courtroom.

“I’m severely sad and concerned for the victim,” he said. “I know it’s been a difficult journey for you and that it will continue to be a difficult journey for you. My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Winnegan, 34, pleaded guilty last year to multiple charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, gang participation, abduction, conspiracy, abuse and neglect of a child, and two firearm charges.

The married father of four is one of 10 people convicted in the case, and the last to be sentenced. His prison term was by far the longest, with the others ranging from four to 36 years.

According to a statement of facts entered into evidence, and testimony at a previous hearing, the woman started hanging out with Outlaw Bloods gang members months before the shooting. She was working two jobs, but she and her son were homeless.

She told investigators she wanted to be “part of a family,” and liked the way gang members helped and watched out for each other. They let her stay in one of the apartments the group frequented.

When she was initiated into the gang, she had to be “jumped in,” which meant being beaten by the female members. She was taught code words, how to introduce herself to other gang members, secret handshakes and gang lore and tradition. She was quizzed about the information multiple times in the coming days, and got a beating each time she messed up.

The night of the shooting started out as a family movie and pizza night at an apartment on Glen Myrtle Drive where one gang member lived. The victim brought her 2-year-old son, and other children were present. Members of the Virginia Beach-based Sex, Money and Murder gang also were there.

The victim got another disciplinary punishment after she arrived, and was beaten by all the women there. After that, she asked Winnegan out on the balcony, where she told him she wanted out.

“I told him I’m not made for this stuff,” the woman testified Monday. “He pulled me aside and said, ‘Please tell me you didn’t mean that because I don’t want to have to do this to you.'”

The woman persisted, however, and Winnegan told the others, who became angry and began to assault her. Winnegan at one point told her to “just leave,” and she headed to her car with her son. She testified Monday that Winnegan was the only one who tried to help her, and went back to the apartment to get her keys when she realized she’d left them behind.

While he was gone, other members began to circle her car with guns drawn. One female member looked through the woman’s phone and told the others she was a snitch. A male member broke through a plastic covering on one of her car windows, dragged the woman out, and back into the apartment.

Winnegan attempted to help the woman again, but relented when the other members insisted that gang rules required she be killed.

Winnegan hit the woman in the face with his fist and gun. He strangled her while others held her down, then tried to snap her neck by quickly turning it to one side. Some of the female gang members stabbed her in her midsection, and Winnegan and another man poured bleach down her throat.

Afterward, Winnegan gave a gun to gang members Tavarrius Mitchell and Deondre Watkins and told them to “take care of it.” The two men put the woman in her car, drove her several streets over, shot her multiple times, and left her for dead. One bullet entered her right eye and exited through her right ear.

Other members drove her son to the West Ghent neighborhood, where they pushed him out of the car and drove away. The boy wandered in the rain for hours before a garbage truck driver found him and called police.

Another man called police after noticing the victim’s car hadn’t been moved and that someone appeared to be in the front seat. When officers arrived, the victim’s face was so swollen they couldn’t tell if she was alive or how she’d been injured. She spent several weeks in the hospital.

Defense attorney Kim Crump asked Lanetti to give Winnegan credit for trying to help the victim get away.

“I think we have to take that into consideration,” Crump said. “That has to mean something. No one else tried to help her.”

But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Melinda Seemar argued Winnegan’s role was significant.

“There was cruelty of unmeasurable amounts and torture of unmeasurable amounts” inflicted on the victim, Seemar said. “He is the leader of the gang. He’s the reason this happened.”

