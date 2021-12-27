Norfolk’s incoming Commonwealth’s Attorney promises more efficient and effective prosecution model

A reform-minded attorney promising a structural shake up in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office becomes Norfolk’s top prosecutor Jan. 1.

Ramin Fatehi, 43, said his first day as Norfolk’s Commonwealth’s Attorney will create a model of “community prosecution” in the city which, like others across the country, is grappling with a jump in homicides. Sixty people have been killed in the city this year, compared to 48 people last year, according to a Norfolk police spokesperson.

Fatehi’s plans will reorganize the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office away from practice groups focused on case categories and into precinct-based geographic groups. The goal, he said, is twofold: promote prosecutors’ wellbeing and mitigate excessive incarceration by identifying the people who commit the most crime.

“What we need is an individualized approach that looks at the victim, that looks at the person who’s committed the crime, and that looks at what we need as the citizens of Norfolk to ensure that we’re safe,” said Fatehi, a Democrat.

The self-described progressive prosecutor takes office at the same time as Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares — a Republican who campaigned in staunch opposition to what he calls “social justice prosecutors.”

Miyares wants the attorney general’s reach to extend to local courts, promising to advance legislation that would allow law enforcement officials to ask the state to prosecute criminal cases that their local prosecutors won’t.

The difference in approach is already causing friction between Miyares and another Democratic prosecutor, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

Fatehi says his victory in Norfolk means residents want criminal justice reform. He ran unopposed in the November election after securing the Democratic nomination with 61% of the vote.

“He wasn’t elected to do my job,” Fatehi said of Miyares. “I was elected to do my job.”

Fatehi has worked in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for nearly a decade under outgoing chief prosecutor Greg Underwood, who decided against running for a fourth term. For the last three years, Fatehi has supervised the team charged with prosecuting drug crimes.

The geographic model that Fatehi will implement mirrors a redistricting of police precincts enacted earlier this month. Fatehi will split up the office’s 40 attorneys accordingly — into first precinct, second precinct and juvenile teams. Internally, prosecutors will take on a variety of cases rather than just one category, such as homicide or drugs.

The effort aims to more quickly identify people responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime and who might otherwise go unnoticed by prosecutors focused on specific case categories.

“A person who is really serving as a danger to the community could be committing a shooting one day, could be selling drugs the next and could be committing tax fraud or (Paycheck Protection Program) fraud on the third day,“ Fatehi said. “Those people, in a practice-area system, don’t get identified as effectively.”

The office’s increased focus on a small number of people means that those charged in isolated and nonviolent crimes “can be dealt with in a less restrictive way,” Fatehi said.

With the move toward a neighborhood-based system, Fatehi also has plans to familiarize neighborhoods with local prosecutors. He’s assigning attorneys to civic leagues as a point of contact for residents and continuing efforts at the Family Justice Center, a local hub for crime victim support and resources.

But Fatehi isn’t promising that community prosecution will immediately drive down violence, though he predicts that violence will ebb in the same way it has spiked. Still, he believes the model will make the local justice system more effective in the long run.

Another factor that can hinder prosecution, Fatehi said, is when witnesses fear retaliation for testifying in court. It’s an issue he’s publicly emphasized and discussed with legislators, advocating for the state to fund the Virginia Witness Protection Program, a grant program created in 1984.

He said the new model is an acknowledgement of witness intimidation. If witnesses are unwilling to testify against a person who later commits another crime, prosecutors will take note, Fatehi said.

“If we catch them engaging in some other form of criminal behavior, that we ensure that we do not allow that case simply to move along the conveyor belt without are taking a special notice of who that individual is,” he said.

Ali Sullivan