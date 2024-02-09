Norfolk man accused of stabbing his father and grandmother to death, police say

Two people died after a stabbing in Norfolk on Thursday, and police arrested a man later that night.

Arneta Thagard, 64, of Norfolk, and Ronnie C. Campbell, 46, of Norfolk, died of their injuries.

Police charged Ronnie N. Campbell, 21, of Norfolk, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of malicious wounding. The elder Campbell was his father and Thagard his grandmother, a police spokesperson said.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3400 block of Dunkirk Avenue just before 5 p.m. Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found Thagard with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found Ronnie C. Campbell shortly after with a life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested the Ronnie N. Campbell around 9:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Alsace Avenue. He was being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com