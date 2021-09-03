Norfolk man arrested for fatally shooting sister’s boyfriend, police say

Norfolk police arrested a 30-year-old man on charges that he fatally shot his sister’s boyfriend Friday morning.

Tyree O. Jones, of Norfolk, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. He is being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.

Dispatchers received the call for a gunshot victim around 3:30 a.m., according to a news release. When police arrived at the scene, located in the 700 block of A Avenue, they found Torey L. Lane, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lane, who lived in Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com